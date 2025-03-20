Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU

Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU

Save

Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodAtelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 9 of 29Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 4 of 29Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, SinkAtelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices, Renovation
Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan
  • Architects: YUJI OKITSU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Satoshi Nagare
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  DCW EDITIONS
  • Lead Architects: Yuji Okitsu
  • Director: Tomoko Chris
  • Construction: Deguchitateguten CO.,Ltd
  • Landscap: Art Base Garden Obaen
  • Plastering: Junpei Hasado
  • City: Kamakura, Kanagawa
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Satoshi Nagare

Text description provided by the architects. This project was to renovate a 90-year-old house on the edge of a hillside in Kamakura, Japan into an atelier. The building is situated on a flat site in the middle of a steep cliff, characteristic of Kamakura, with a size just large enough for a single house. It is a new annex to the main house where the clients spend most of their time.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 8 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare

In renovating the building, we did not paint the exposed parts of the repaired and reinforced framework to match the color of the existing and new wood, but instead left the traces of the reinforcements as they were. With respect for the building, which stood the test of time despite being left unoccupied for many years, we wanted the house to symbolize the coexistence of old and new and its permanence. We tried to preserve the materials that sustained the building and pass them on to the next generation by repairing the existing window frames, which give a sense of the building's identity, and reusing the foundation stones, which have supported the building for many years, for other purposes.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 9 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 28 of 29
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 12 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare

This is also because the project's policy is to view the changes over time positively. We also carefully selected materials that would age well, such as "Yakisugi" (a traditional Japanese technique of charring cedar boards) on the exterior walls and the brass door knobs. In addition, solid chestnut wood flooring that had been used in the client's previous home and stored away for many years, as well as antique window frames that they owned, were also incorporated. We wanted to imbue the reborn building with a sense of affinity by harmonizing it with these building materials so the clients can feel the time they had accumulated in the past.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 4 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 29 of 29
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 5 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare

We used our ingenuity to create openings that harmonize the interior and exterior. The floor of the first floor atelier and the deck that extends into the garden have the same concrete finish, creating a single floor surface that traverses the large opening. Even though the inside and outside are separated by the opening, they can be perceived as one through a continuous visual experience from one to the other.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 24 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare

The concrete deck in the garden was designed to form a thin layer of water when it rains. While it rains, ripples spread across the rectangular deck, and the moving patterns created by nature are reflected upon the architecture. After the rain, it becomes a transient water basin, and the trees' reflections and natural light reveal a fusion of landscape and architecture.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 17 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Image 18 of 29
© Satoshi Nagare
Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink
© Satoshi Nagare

We aimed to create a building that would combine a sense of balance between old and new, integration with the landscape, affinity with the environment, and respect for the passing of time through a modest approach. We believe that creating inclusive architecture that accommodates the coexistence of the accumulated time and new life will allow the client to preserve and harmonize the house with the time they create anew.

Save this picture!
Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden, Forest
© Satoshi Nagare

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
YUJI OKITSU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Atelier in Kamakura / YUJI OKITSU" 20 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028042/atelier-in-kamakura-yuji-okitsu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk TidiesCheck the latest Desk Tidies

Check the latest Desk Tidies

Top #Tags