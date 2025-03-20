Ravine House / OrangeInk Design

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned as a 'forever' home for a local couple, a key priority was to design a space that was comfortable and intimate enough for the family yet flexible and inviting for entertaining guests and extended family. The vision was to transform a low-slung, inward looking, dark space into a warm, welcoming light filled modern home that respects its context.

Restrictive development measures outlined by the local conservation authority forced the team to re-evaluate our renovation ambitions. No ground plane additions were permitted on three sides of the dwelling as well, and no horizontal projections beyond the building envelope were allowed into the ravine with the only exception being a modest allowance for roof projections. Our initial ideas of decks, patios and balconies required a re-think, therefore a decision was made to position these amenities within the building footprint where possible. Careful space planning created pockets of outdoor space on all levels. Walls were removed in a previously dark, climate-controlled pool room, effectively transforming this space into a 4 season, serene patio perched just above the forest floor. Extending the main dwelling's roofline beyond the double-storey interior space, yet still fully within the building footprint, provided the opportunity to create a tranquil rooftop patio with 'treehouse' views across the ravine.

A key aspect of this design arose from the homeowner's interest in having a 'front room'. A space where informal social gatherings can occur in close proximity to the main 'event' space indoors. The team settled on creating a front courtyard using the dwelling and the ravine as its outer boundaries, while the surrounding tree canopy would act as its natural terminus above. The built edge of the courtyard consists of an elevated boardwalk with long ribbon-like roof of matching dimensions. The slight change in elevation between the new boardwalk and the adjacent natural grade helped create a defined visual boundary for the 'front room'. Also, by setting galvanized steel beams on helical piles strategically placed to avoid tree roots, the boardwalk effectively floats above the natural grade and provides a new-level pedestrian path to the entry of the home while offering a dramatic viewing platform into the ravine below.

The existing ground floor plan worked well for the new homeowners and required only minor adjustments. The existing stair was relocated away from the kitchen area and positioned in line with the front entry offering a view onto the ravine below. The new stair is host to a 140 sq.ft green wall extending from the stair landing up to the ceiling. At the bottom of the stairs, a freshwater pond actively feeds the green wall with a discreet drip irrigation system. The green wall not only complements the adjacent natural environment but also enhances indoor air quality for all occupants.