Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Ravine House / OrangeInk Design

Ravine House / OrangeInk Design

Save

Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, GlassRavine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 3 of 21Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 4 of 21Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, WoodRavine House / OrangeInk Design - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mississauga, Canada
  • City: Mississauga
  • Country: Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. Commissioned as a 'forever' home for a local couple, a key priority was to design a space that was comfortable and intimate enough for the family yet flexible and inviting for entertaining guests and extended family. The vision was to transform a low-slung, inward looking, dark space into a warm, welcoming light filled modern home that respects its context.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 19 of 21
Plan - Main Level
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 3 of 21
© Scott Norsworthy

Restrictive development measures outlined by the local conservation authority forced the team to re-evaluate our renovation ambitions. No ground plane additions were permitted on three sides of the dwelling as well, and no horizontal projections beyond the building envelope were allowed into the ravine with the only exception being a modest allowance for roof projections. Our initial ideas of decks, patios and balconies required a re-think, therefore a decision was made to position these amenities within the building footprint where possible. Careful space planning created pockets of outdoor space on all levels. Walls were removed in a previously dark, climate-controlled pool room, effectively transforming this space into a 4 season, serene patio perched just above the forest floor. Extending the main dwelling's roofline beyond the double-storey interior space, yet still fully within the building footprint, provided the opportunity to create a tranquil rooftop patio with 'treehouse' views across the ravine.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Glass, Countertop
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Glass
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 21 of 21
Sections

A key aspect of this design arose from the homeowner's interest in having a 'front room'. A space where informal social gatherings can occur in close proximity to the main 'event' space indoors. The team settled on creating a front courtyard using the dwelling and the ravine as its outer boundaries, while the surrounding tree canopy would act as its natural terminus above. The built edge of the courtyard consists of an elevated boardwalk with long ribbon-like roof of matching dimensions. The slight change in elevation between the new boardwalk and the adjacent natural grade helped create a defined visual boundary for the 'front room'. Also, by setting galvanized steel beams on helical piles strategically placed to avoid tree roots, the boardwalk effectively floats above the natural grade and provides a new-level pedestrian path to the entry of the home while offering a dramatic viewing platform into the ravine below.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 12 of 21
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood
© Scott Norsworthy
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 18 of 21
Site
Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 4 of 21
© Scott Norsworthy

The existing ground floor plan worked well for the new homeowners and required only minor adjustments. The existing stair was relocated away from the kitchen area and positioned in line with the front entry offering a view onto the ravine below. The new stair is host to a 140 sq.ft green wall extending from the stair landing up to the ceiling. At the bottom of the stairs, a freshwater pond actively feeds the green wall with a discreet drip irrigation system. The green wall not only complements the adjacent natural environment but also enhances indoor air quality for all occupants.

Save this picture!
Ravine House / OrangeInk Design - Image 15 of 21
© Scott Norsworthy

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OrangeInk Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Ravine House / OrangeInk Design" 20 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028010/ravine-house-orangeink-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags