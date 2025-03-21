Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Twist House / HAGISO

Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingTwist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairTwist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, CountertopTwist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, WoodTwist House / HAGISO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: HAGISO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keishin Horikoshi / SS
  • Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Design Team: Yuto Murakoshi
  • General Constructing: Sekiuchi Kensho
  • Country: Japan
Twist House / HAGISO - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Text description provided by the architects. A tiny wooden house set within the dense urban fabric of Yanaka, Tokyo. This area, designated as a quasi-fire prevention district, preserves numerous shrines and temples that survived wartime destruction. In response to its conventional residential surroundings, the design introduces a subtle yet distinctive element of 10° rotation.

Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Countertop
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 22 of 24
Floor Plan 2F
Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Externally, the house maintains a simple rectangular form, harmonizing with neighboring buildings by following similar proportions for balconies and pilotis. However, within a nested wall is rotated by 10°, generating intriguing triangular voids at the corners, as if formed by the splitting of wall thickness.

Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 24 of 24
Continuity Section
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 11 of 24
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 10 of 24
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 13 of 24
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

These voids function as staircases and balconies, enhancing natural light, ventilation, and insulation. They also act as transitional spaces, mediating between the interior and the outside world a "third space" that is neither fully enclosed nor completely open. Additionally, these triangular voids serve as pockets of light, visually expanding the perceived spatial volume beyond the actual floor area.

Twist House / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 23 of 24
Floor Plan 3F
Twist House / HAGISO - Image 16 of 24
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

In a three-story structure where vertical movement plays a significant role, the staircase subtly widens as it ascends, transitioning from the shadowed lower floors to the brighter upper levels. This variation creates a sense of rhythm, preventing movement through the house from feeling monotonous. By introducing a 10° rotation within a site tightly enclosed on three sides, the design achieves both brightness and privacy, redefining the conventional image of urban housing.

Twist House / HAGISO - Image 17 of 24
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS

Project gallery

