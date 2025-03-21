Twist House / HAGISO

+ 19

Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki

Design Team: Yuto Murakoshi

General Constructing: Sekiuchi Kensho

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. A tiny wooden house set within the dense urban fabric of Yanaka, Tokyo. This area, designated as a quasi-fire prevention district, preserves numerous shrines and temples that survived wartime destruction. In response to its conventional residential surroundings, the design introduces a subtle yet distinctive element of 10° rotation.

Externally, the house maintains a simple rectangular form, harmonizing with neighboring buildings by following similar proportions for balconies and pilotis. However, within a nested wall is rotated by 10°, generating intriguing triangular voids at the corners, as if formed by the splitting of wall thickness.

These voids function as staircases and balconies, enhancing natural light, ventilation, and insulation. They also act as transitional spaces, mediating between the interior and the outside world a "third space" that is neither fully enclosed nor completely open. Additionally, these triangular voids serve as pockets of light, visually expanding the perceived spatial volume beyond the actual floor area.

In a three-story structure where vertical movement plays a significant role, the staircase subtly widens as it ascends, transitioning from the shadowed lower floors to the brighter upper levels. This variation creates a sense of rhythm, preventing movement through the house from feeling monotonous. By introducing a 10° rotation within a site tightly enclosed on three sides, the design achieves both brightness and privacy, redefining the conventional image of urban housing.