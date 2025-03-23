Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects

Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, ConcreteModern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 3 of 26Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Exterior PhotographyModern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteModern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Religious Architecture, Museum
South Korea
  • Architects: Kode Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  620
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Won-Jun Jang
  • Lead Architects: Min Ho Kim
  • Utility: Museum
  • Gross Built Area: 2,758 m²
  • Scale: 2 floor underground, 4 floors overground
  • Structure: Reinforced concrete
  • Exterior: Exposed concrete
  • Interior: water-based paint, concrete.
  • Country: South Korea
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Concrete
© Won-Jun Jang

Text description provided by the architects. The core value of Christianity and the nature of God's Presence are the relationships of the Trinity, and the core value of this project is to present space that includes the Christian spirit based on the relationship.

Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Won-Jun Jang
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 6 of 26
© Won-Jun Jang
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 19 of 26
1F plan
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 20 of 26
2F plan
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 3 of 26
© Won-Jun Jang

The triangular courtyard is a closed space open to the sky, a space hoping for heaven and open to the sky, a Christian value differentiated from the place on the first floor that communicates with people, which includes the value of looking to God. Through the simple, abstract courtyard space, we would operate the history museum as a symbolic space.

Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 7 of 26
© Won-Jun Jang
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 24 of 26
Section 2
Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Image 14 of 26
© Won-Jun Jang

Planning the corridor-type hallway communicating with the courtyard-type mass, we created unidirectional directivity and completed the efficient traffic optimized for exhibitions of experiences by going around the spaces on each floor. In the lower floor parts, a multipurpose space was created, which communicates with the area and includes various contents, and the surrounding areas were visually displayed by extending the eye to the outside through the wall penetrating inside and outside (a device that includes architectural space in the frame).

Modern History of Christianity Museum / Kode Architects - Exterior Photography
© Won-Jun Jang

Project location

Address:164-2, Junghwasan-dong 1-ga, Wansan-gu, Jeonju-si, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Kode Architects
Office

