Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Mexico
  5. Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX

Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX

Save

Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, ConcreteBar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, GlassBar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, LightingBar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar
Mexico
  • Architects: Studio LTMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  66
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oscar Caballero
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cemex, Comex, Illux, Ilumileds
  • Lead Architects: Armando Rosas Flores, Simona Lasauskaite
  • Proyect Architects: Armando Rosas Flores, Simona Lasauskaite
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography
© Oscar Caballero

Text description provided by the architects. Each element in the design of the new bar serves a dual purpose, becoming part of a larger system that responds to the basic functional needs of a commercial space. The main goal of this system is to provide the customer with the ability to close off and separate the bar from the rest of the spaces while keeping the overall operation intact.

Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Oscar Caballero

The space we are referring to is an old warehouse in the Colonia Juárez, Mexico City, which previously operated as a mechanical workshop. Today, taking advantage of the vastness of this large hall, it has been transformed into a cultural and leisure venue, with access through the bar. It is worth noting that the scope of the project focuses solely on the design of the bar, which will serve as the visible face of the entire complex.

Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Oscar Caballero

The main intention of the project is to create a unique atmosphere and a distinctive sense of space through simple yet powerful gestures. In the center of this large space stands a monolithic, polished concrete bar, upon which a solid-looking volume appears to float. This volume filters both natural and artificial light, creating an immersive atmosphere through the suspended void. 

In contrast, a common void is created, another distinct atmosphere surrounding the customers. The suspended volume is the key piece in this intervention. It is equipped with a rail that allows a cold storage panel to slide, forming the first part of the mechanism that seals off the space, complemented by the pivoting translucent panel of the entrance wall. The latter not only functions as a transitional element, creating two separate access points—one for customers and one for service— but also allows natural light to filter through, generating visual anticipation from the street.

Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting
© Oscar Caballero
Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop, Glass, Chair
© Oscar Caballero

This intervention serves as the perfect excuse to play with light and shadow inside the bar, using translucent materials that soften the light and coppery mirrors that reflect it, enriching the spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Oscar Caballero

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Calle Lucerna, Colonia Juárez, CDMX, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio LTMX
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarMexico
Cite: "Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX" [Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX] 18 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027985/bar-cyprez-studio-ltmx> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags