Bar Cyprez / Studio LTMX

Bar • Mexico Architects: Studio LTMX

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 66 m²

Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Oscar Caballero

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cemex , Comex , Illux , Ilumileds

Lead Architects: Armando Rosas Flores, Simona Lasauskaite

Proyect Architects: Armando Rosas Flores, Simona Lasauskaite

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Each element in the design of the new bar serves a dual purpose, becoming part of a larger system that responds to the basic functional needs of a commercial space. The main goal of this system is to provide the customer with the ability to close off and separate the bar from the rest of the spaces while keeping the overall operation intact.

The space we are referring to is an old warehouse in the Colonia Juárez, Mexico City, which previously operated as a mechanical workshop. Today, taking advantage of the vastness of this large hall, it has been transformed into a cultural and leisure venue, with access through the bar. It is worth noting that the scope of the project focuses solely on the design of the bar, which will serve as the visible face of the entire complex.

The main intention of the project is to create a unique atmosphere and a distinctive sense of space through simple yet powerful gestures. In the center of this large space stands a monolithic, polished concrete bar, upon which a solid-looking volume appears to float. This volume filters both natural and artificial light, creating an immersive atmosphere through the suspended void.

In contrast, a common void is created, another distinct atmosphere surrounding the customers. The suspended volume is the key piece in this intervention. It is equipped with a rail that allows a cold storage panel to slide, forming the first part of the mechanism that seals off the space, complemented by the pivoting translucent panel of the entrance wall. The latter not only functions as a transitional element, creating two separate access points—one for customers and one for service— but also allows natural light to filter through, generating visual anticipation from the street.

This intervention serves as the perfect excuse to play with light and shadow inside the bar, using translucent materials that soften the light and coppery mirrors that reflect it, enriching the spatial experience.