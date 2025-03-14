Lets Fly Biofactory / grua

+ 27

Factory • Brazil Architects: grua

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

A Lead Architects: Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Barbara Amorim, Igor Machado

Structural Consultant: Marcio Pompei

Air Conditioning: Edson Tito

Lighting Consultant: Diana Joels

Installation Projects: Wagner santa cruz, Greyce santa cruz

Project Management: Uchino Arquitetura

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project for the pioneering industry in the production of protein based on black soldier flies (bsf) was guided by the strategy of producing two autonomous construction systems.

The first defines an elevated platform of 400m2, where a large roof is installed, supported by a metal structure organized into structural modules of 4x6m, forming a single slope of 23° to the north, ideal for capturing solar energy. The elevation of the roof also allows for the creation of double-height spaces for the installation of shelves necessary for the production of the biofactory.

The second system consists of external and internal enclosures made of concrete blocks and self-supporting precast slabs, which allow for adaptation to the specific needs of each production area over time.