World
  5. Lets Fly Biofactory / grua

Lets Fly Biofactory / grua

Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 2 of 32Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Exterior PhotographyLets Fly Biofactory / grua - Interior PhotographyLets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 5 of 32Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Factory
Brazil
  • Architects: grua
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • A Lead Architects: Pedro Varella, Caio Calafate, André Cavendish, Barbara Amorim, Igor Machado
  • Structural Consultant: Marcio Pompei
  • Air Conditioning: Edson Tito
  • Lighting Consultant: Diana Joels
  • Installation Projects: Wagner santa cruz, Greyce santa cruz
  • Project Management: Uchino Arquitetura
  • Country: Brazil
Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 2 of 32
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural project for the pioneering industry in the production of protein based on black soldier flies (bsf) was guided by the strategy of producing two autonomous construction systems.

Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 19 of 32
© Federico Cairoli
Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 24 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor
Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 8 of 32
© Federico Cairoli

The first defines an elevated platform of 400m2, where a large roof is installed, supported by a metal structure organized into structural modules of 4x6m, forming a single slope of 23° to the north, ideal for capturing solar energy. The elevation of the roof also allows for the creation of double-height spaces for the installation of shelves necessary for the production of the biofactory.

Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 12 of 32
© Federico Cairoli
Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 27 of 32
Section
Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 13 of 32
© Federico Cairoli

The second system consists of external and internal enclosures made of concrete blocks and self-supporting precast slabs, which allow for adaptation to the specific needs of each production area over time.

Lets Fly Biofactory / grua - Image 21 of 32
© Federico Cairoli

Project location

Address:Cachoeira da Macacu, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

grua
