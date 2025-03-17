Lakeside Gallery Residence / Atelier Échelle

+ 42

City: Magog

Country: Canada

Atelier Échelle reinterprets the vernacular barn architecture of rural Québec for contemporary art collectors' residence. Sitting on the west banks of Lake Memphremagog, the Lakeside Gallery Residence is a contemporary reinterpretation of the traditional barn volume typical to rural Québec. The design repeats this prototypical form in four different articulations—an outdoor summer home, an indoor winter home, a living quarter, and a guest quarter. Cedar roofs, brick walls, and glass bridges tie the four volumes into one singular experience.

This waterfront, 6-bedroom residence is oriented to capture the breathtaking sunsets at the serene lake. Designed for an art collector-couple, it offers generous spaces to host family gatherings and entertain friends. Inside, a series of galleries and in situ installations are an inviting surprise to discover and experience art that is seamlessly integrated with the architecture. Floor-to-ceiling exterior glass walls frame the natural landscape beyond, which serves as a dynamic backdrop shifting with time and seasons.

Same volume, different functions - The house is a juxtaposition of four programmatically distinct volumes with unique purposes. Situated closest to the lake is the outdoor summer terrasse—a 100-feet-long and encompassing an exterior kitchen, al fresco dining, fireside lounge, and heated pool. Just behind, the indoor winter home is an open plan comprising a kitchen, dining, living room, and music lounge. The living quarter houses the primary suite, office, wine cellar, pantry, and powder room. The guest quarters are situated farthest from the lake and hold four bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom, and a guest lounge. Glass bridges and clerestory windows provide each volume with an abundance of indirect natural light to showcase the art and create informal thresholds between the spaces.

Framing the lake - The Lakeside Gallery Residence is constructed in reinforced concrete, steel framing, and brick walls. A structural system was devised to install motorized glass spanning more than 55 feet to capture an uninterrupted view of the Lake and the surrounding landscape. The 11-foot-tall wood entry door opens into an art gallery and frames the lake. The open-plan kitchen features fully glazed windows in lieu of cabinetry, flooding the space with natural light.

Weathering over time - The natural material finishes both inside and out were carefully selected to age gracefully and slowly acquire a layer of patina to reflect the passing of time. The exterior walls use dark-toned, waterstruck clay bricks sourced from Denmark and the oversized roof shingles were custom-fabricated in a local workshop. The stonework visible at the terrace, garden, exterior kitchen, and fireplace is a mix of locally sourced, black and gray Cambrian granite. The interior kitchen island is a single, rough stone block with a charred, live-edge walnut slab resting atop to achieve bar-height dining. A series of supporting spaces complete the chalet experience, from a cork-lined indoor gym to a billiard room wrapped in deep blue corduroy drapery and a wine cellar specifically designed for Bourgogne wine.

In-situ art installations - The powder room is lined on all sides with a custom mural representing the four seasons and playfully collages events of the owner's lives. An oil-rubbed bronze vanity stands in the center, lightly reflecting the mural tones. A second installation by the same artist conceptualizes floating iceberg mosaics in contrast to the warm water of the heated pool. The residence was designed as the medium between the large, expansive views of the lake and a desire to be surrounded by art. Walls were strategically positioned to avoid dividing the spaces while serving as a canvas for the owner's growing art collection.

The wine cellar houses an excess of 1200 bottles, specifically biased toward the unique shape of a Bourgogne bottle. The micro-fluted glass-and-bronze door gives into a space clad in white oak millwork compressed between a gravel floor and a bronze ceiling. Recessed lighting and bronze mirrors dramatize the interior with a warm glow and reflections throughout.