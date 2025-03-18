Villa Áurea / Studio Saxe

+ 84

Partner: Benjamin G Saxe

Client: Private

Country: Costa Rica

Concept - At Studio Saxe, our intentional design approach blends architecture with its natural environment. Encountering a sloping sight, we seize the opportunity to mirror the land's contours, crafting a seamless nexus between earth and sky. This harmonious integration positions the built structure as a natural intermediary, enhancing the symbiosis of elemental connections.

Design - Our design process commenced with the creation of a robust curved silhouette: an umbrella-like roof that echoes the land's undulations. Beneath this canopy, pavilion-like spaces are segregated by ventilating corridors, capable of being opened or closed to dynamically interact with the outdoors to create fresh air inlays and unveil breathtaking vistas. To minimize the building's mass and create a sense of emergence from the terrain, the remainder of the program was thoughtfully sunk into the ground, following the natural topography.

Sustainability - By designing independent volumes within the home, we successfully implemented cross-ventilation throughout, reducing interior temperatures. An expansive roof shields the space from solar exposure and rainfall, fostering comfortable atmospheres with minimal reliance on technology. The strategic use of local laminated timber and stone not only contextualizes the architecture to its location but also imbues the structure with authenticity.

Construction - Capitalizing on the site's solid rock foundation, which precluded deep excavation, we developed an innovative construction system featuring pre-stressed wooden pillars and beams. Assembled with sensitivity and attached minimally to preserve the land, these support the organic-shaped roof, comprising small, independent modules for bedrooms, social areas, circulation, and more. A serendipitous discovery during construction – uncovering solid stone beneath a working space – inspired a pivotal design decision. Embracing this natural element, we transformed it into the project's most intimate space: the cellar, a treasure nestled within the earth. This unexpected gem marked the culmination of the construction phase and the beginning of the family's enjoyment of their new home.

Interior Design - We believe that landscape, interiors, and architecture are inextricably linked. Thus, our interior design approach emphasized not only functionality but also the intersection of art and beauty, integrating seamlessly with the natural surroundings and the architectural structure. This holistic approach results in a space that offers modern comforts while being deeply rooted in traditional architecture and evoking timeless emotions connected to nature and the ocean.

Specific Design Elements: For this project, a meticulous selection of architectural and interior materials was undertaken for social areas, bedrooms, bathrooms, terraces, and the wine cellar. Space planning was optimized, with careful consideration given to material transitions between spaces. A highlight of the project is the customized mosaic designs, collaborated on with a local artist. These unique mosaics, found in bathrooms and common areas, reflect the client's personality, adding a personal touch to the space. Materials such as cork were also incorporated, further enhancing the interior's harmony with the external environment.

Most of the furniture was crafted using wood sourced from the client's own land, salvaging Guanacaste and Guapinol trees. This bespoke furniture was locally produced through a meticulous two-and-a-half-year process, ensuring the highest quality and adaptability to both interior and exterior needs. High-performance European textiles complement the natural materials, enhancing durability and comfort. Additionally, custom lighting fixtures were commissioned from a local artisan, bringing a unique handcrafted touch to all bathrooms. The interiors embody the spirit of a family full of life and joy, drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of the coastline and the rich colors of the underwater world. The result is a home that not only meets modern lifestyle needs but also resonates with timeless traditions and an intrinsic connection to nature.