Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich

Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich

Save

Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 2 of 49Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 3 of 49Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 4 of 49Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 5 of 49Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - More Images+ 44

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Australia
  • Architects: Glyde Bautovich
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Boardman
  • Lead Architects: Christian Glyde
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 6 of 49
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. Airlie Beach is the gateway to the Whitsunday Islands and is the major tourist departure point for the Great Barrier Reef. A cruel irony is that the town's own beach is not swimmable from October to May because it's full of marine stingers, jellyfish, and sharks. Because of that, Airlie Beach has built a giant man-made community pool along the foreshore, just behind the Main Street shops. Most local people don't use it as they have a pool in their house.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Exterior Photography
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 43 of 49
axonometric
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 12 of 49
© Brett Boardman

Geologically, the waterways that are present today have only been around for about 10,000 years since the end of the last ice age. The Ngaro Aboriginal people, the original custodians of the Whitsundays, who are one of the earliest recorded indigenous groups in Australia, inhabited the area for around 9000 years, leaving behind rock art in caves, particularly Nara Inlet, a Hammerhead Shark breeding ground. The site is elevated with commanding views of the Coral Sea and the sky, which mix together to create an expansiveness of space and a merging of two shades of blue.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 16 of 49
© Brett Boardman

The heat is dominating in this area and is often unbearable. The humidity goes beyond what you may think you can take. However, those who live there do not use air conditioning as much as you may think. The contrast between the cool and dry air of the air conditioner and the heat and humidity outside creates an imbalance for those who must work outside, as the owners do.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 3 of 49
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 18 of 49
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 41 of 49
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 19 of 49
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 49 of 49
Long Section
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 4 of 49
© Brett Boardman

As a result, the main living and bedroom spaces of the house are as high as possible to catch sea breezes. The spaces are edged with timber screened verandahs that are sometimes only 600mm wide but are there to provide shade and maximise air movement. Nearly all internal spaces open onto these verandahs, with big operable siding doors to allow even the smallest breezes to enter the home. The verandas, together with big roof overhangs, blur the edges of internal and external spaces, creating an open, relaxed atmosphere. Placing the pool up high on this level creates a real connection to the Coral Sea beyond and to the main living spaces.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 22 of 49
© Brett Boardman

The timber screens, together with the solid metre-high concrete upturn wall of the verandah, not only provide shade but also screen the neighbours, helping to crystallise a private engagement of the house with the view of the sky and sea beyond.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 34 of 49
© Brett Boardman
Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 32 of 49
© Brett Boardman

The ground level of the house is characterised by a shaded undercroft space that provides cooler air to enter the building but also allows views from the street through the house to the sea beyond. The wonky, angled columns supporting the concrete floor above are a subtle reference to the She Oak trees that are often found on the foreshores of this area. The staggered, oversized steps in the undercroft allow people to sit outside ensconced in the greenery, to read, or to have a beer and talk to local residents as they walk by.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 8 of 49
© Brett Boardman

The owners were keen on a solid home, one that performs well in cyclone areas and one that, over time, will patina and become embedded in the landscape. The choice of concrete and core-filled blockwork was decided upon immediately with blockwork in particular, commonly used in the area and therefore fairly cost effective, but it can be an unforgiving material for non architects and to soften its brutal tendencies landscape, texture and colour was introduced.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 9 of 49
© Brett Boardman

Together with the Landscape Architect, we were constantly discussing the idea of a ruin in a jungle. Ferns, palms, grasses, and trees occupy the roof, undercroft spaces, walls, and ground. A triangular motif was developed based on the shape of a mangrove tree root, which forms a buttress under the water line to provide stability in high winds. The motif was abstracted and painted onto surfaces found in the kitchen, the outside walls of the pool, the entry breezeway, and even the garage door as a cost-effective treatment.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 17 of 49
© Brett Boardman

A solid, chalky mint green colour added into the concrete mix of the main stairs paired with brass handrails is unexpected and playful but at the same time enduring and solid. Real timber lining boards used to form the concrete ceiling create a silvery and continually changing texture from reflected light and shadows. You don't get that from fake timber form liners, it is subtle, something you grow to appreciate over time.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 29 of 49
© Brett Boardman

The house has an open and relaxed atmosphere which could be the character used to describe the house's owners, Jonno, Lisa, and their two children. They were, however, rigorous in their approach to the design process, open to new ideas, technically minded in construction, and appreciative of crafted spaces. They are keen to discuss the house with their neighbours, locals, or anyone who is interested. They care about architecture and love how it creates a dialogue with their local community. On the surface, the house is solid, enduring, and playful, but on a deeper level, it has a powerful sense of place and connection to space.

Save this picture!
Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich - Image 37 of 49
© Brett Boardman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Glyde Bautovich
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Airlie Beach House / Glyde Bautovich" 20 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027940/airlie-beach-house-glyde-bautovich> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags