World
  PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Lege Cap-Ferret, France
  • Co Founder: Maxime Donnat
  • Collaborators: Simon Rey
  • City: Lege Cap-Ferret
  • Country: France
PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Balcony, Concrete, Handrail
© Agnes Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the Bordeaux school and post-war seaside architecture, this renovation enhances a 1950s house's integration with the Arcachon Bay landscape.

PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Exterior Photography
© Agnes Clotis
PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Image 34 of 35
Floor Plan
PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Image 3 of 35
© Agnes Clotis

The project overcame challenges of spatial confinement by removing structural barriers, introducing a double-height space, and optimizing natural light. Using white plaster, dark wood, and travertine, the design balances modernity with heritage.

PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Image 4 of 35
© Agnes Clotis
PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Shelving, Table
© Agnes Clotis

A reconfigured layout maximizes openness to the sea, with technical spaces below and living areas above.

PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur - Image 31 of 35
© Agnes Clotis

Project gallery

About this office
Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

Materials and Tags

Cite: "PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur" 16 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027925/pi16-house-mardi-maison-d-architecture-and-design-interieur> ISSN 0719-8884

