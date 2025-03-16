PIR.116 House / Mardi | Maison d' Architecture & Design Intérieur

-
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Agnes Clotis
-
Lead Architects: Maxime Donnat,Yoan Jallerat
- Co Founder: Maxime Donnat
- Collaborators: Simon Rey
- City: Lege Cap-Ferret
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the Bordeaux school and post-war seaside architecture, this renovation enhances a 1950s house's integration with the Arcachon Bay landscape.
The project overcame challenges of spatial confinement by removing structural barriers, introducing a double-height space, and optimizing natural light. Using white plaster, dark wood, and travertine, the design balances modernity with heritage.
A reconfigured layout maximizes openness to the sea, with technical spaces below and living areas above.