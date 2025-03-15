Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Italy
  5. San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams

San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams

Save

San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSan Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Exterior Photography, ConcreteSan Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Interior Photography, ConcreteSan Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 5 of 15San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. Trewhela Williams and Etraterra were commissioned by the Vicenza-based company Marmi Faedo, who operate the only Grolla stone quarry in the world, to design a stand from their signature limestone for a stone trade fair in Verona. The overall installation was conceived as a minimalist Grolla landscape and serene setting insulated from the bustle of the trade fair. Grolla's excellent technical mechanical characteristics of low water absorption, resistance to abrasion, salt, pollution and frost have lent it to external application over the centuries and meant that this ancient material that can be found across several historic civic buildings, city squares, fountains and monuments around Northern Italy. One notable example in Vicenza is the distinctive balustrades of the San Michele Bridge, which were carved from solid Grolla back in 1621. It is the abstracted curvature of these that has informed the central gesture of the stand - a 6m long monolithic bar.

Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 8 of 15
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 15 of 15
Plan
Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 14 of 15
© Marcello Mariana

The sculptural simplicity of the bar's frontage is distinguished by its base peeling away from the ground plane to form a pronounced belly, which inflects into a cantilevered countertop. The bar comprises of 3 sections of carved solid Grolla Beige and Rosato, with each section weighing 4.9 tonnes, which required their careful craning and positioning into place. The final geometry of the bar's profile was finessed in coordination with structural engineers Bailiss & Co who guided on the lateral stability of the object, factoring in characteristic live loads of bar users leaning on the edge of the cantilevered countertop (as the temporary nature of the installation prohibited base fixings into the ground).

Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marcello Mariana
Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Marcello Mariana

The heavy-set bar is complimented by a cluster of supporting elements - bar stools, coffee table, bench seating and plant troughs, all formed from Grolla and working together in unison as a harmonious whole. The strong, weighty geometry of these forms is offset by the wild informality of the Eucalyptus Gunnii screening bushes to the stand's perimeter. The limestone elements showcase a variety of finishes from the flamed floor tiles, sawn sides of the bar and honed countertop. At the end of the trade fair, the installation was dismantled and transported back to Marmi Faedo's workshop, where it was reassembled and now serves as a bar for the craftsmen who first shaped the elements.

Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 5 of 15
© Marcello Mariana

Quotation - "There is a beautiful, subtle character to Grolla's surface distinguished by its delicate webbed vein patterning and shifting palette of neutral tones with hints of pink and beige. It was felt that a design approach founded on sculptural simplicity and strong geometry would best showcase its enduring visual hallmarks. We sought to convey a weighty, monumental quality and as such looked to Grolla's rich history in Marmi Faedo's own hometown of Vicenza for inspiration in the shaping of the bar's monolithic form." Joseph Williams

Save this picture!
San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams - Image 9 of 15
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Verona, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Trewhela Williams
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureItaly
Cite: "San Michele Bar Installation / Trewhela Williams" 15 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027916/san-michele-bar-installation-trewhela-williams> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags