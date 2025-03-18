Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairTownhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 10 of 30Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, WoodTownhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingTownhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - More Images+ 25

Houses, Extension
France
  • Architects: LAC Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Phillipe Billard
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, BRUMA, Knauf, La Parqueterie, La quincaillerie, Sammode Lighting, Secco
  • Design Team: LAC / Laboratoire d’Architecture Concrète
  • Country: France
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography
© Phillipe Billard

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves a wooden extension of a townhouse on the outskirts of Paris. From the outside, the silent and modest architecture blends into its environment while presenting a singularity that asserts its contemporaneity.

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 2 of 30
© Phillipe Billard
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 28 of 30
Section 1
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 4 of 30
© Phillipe Billard

Inside, the intervention questions the traditional program of the house made of the day/night distinction to offer a fun, friendly, generous, evolving and responsible place. The idea is to work in volume rather than in floors, by engaging in a reflection on the decompartmentalization and visual porosities, to stimulate, intensify or even invent uses and improve the quality of life of the inhabitants.

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Phillipe Billard
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Phillipe Billard

Here, a skylight becomes a reading hammock or a projection room, the staircase landing becomes a laundry room and games room, the living room appears as an extension of the master bedroom… Structure and furniture then merge to constitute the architectural device.

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Phillipe Billard
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 29 of 30
Section 2
Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Phillipe Billard

The materiality responds to the versatility of uses. Through an economy of means, it assumes what is necessary and transforms it into an event. In an ecological approach, the challenge is to exploit the properties of materials to the maximum to limit their superposition. A slab becomes a covering, a waterproofing becomes a finish, the structure becomes a modern nature. Between frugality of materials and generosity of relationships, the architecture seems frugal, unfinished and leaves room for possibilities.

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Interior Photography, Wood
© Phillipe Billard

Faced with a particularly dense context, the openings appear as precise incisions. Despite the generosity of the openings, their arrangements preserve intimacy, highlight uses, and define frames towards the urban landscape.

Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture - Image 6 of 30
© Phillipe Billard

LAC Architecture
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionFrance

Cite: "Townhouse Extension / LAC Architecture" 18 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027903/townhouse-extension-lac-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

