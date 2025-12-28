PAGEONE – Vinyl Concept POLPAS / llLab.

-
Architects: llLab.
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Wen Studio, Arch-Exist Photography
Lead Architects: Fei Chen
Text description provided by the architects. At POLPAS in the Olympic Forest Park, Beijing, PAGEONE is set to unveil its inaugural Vinyl Concept Store. This new venture aspires to craft a fresh perspective that diverges from its predecessors and to encapsulate a novel chapter in the annals of PAGEONE's history.