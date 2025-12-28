PAGEONE – Vinyl Concept POLPAS / llLab.

+ 33

Category: Store

Design Team: Luis Ricardo, Hanxiao Liu, Ziyu Wei, Yujun Yan, Lingkong Yin, Lingling Liu, Lexian Hu, Chao Zuo

Clients: Beijing North Star

City: Chao Yang Qu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. At POLPAS in the Olympic Forest Park, Beijing, PAGEONE is set to unveil its inaugural Vinyl Concept Store. This new venture aspires to craft a fresh perspective that diverges from its predecessors and to encapsulate a novel chapter in the annals of PAGEONE's history.