Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard

+ 13

Creative Director: Siv Helene Stangeland, Reinhard Kropf

Project Architect: Ole Thomas Rødland

Senior Architect: Dag Strass

Country: Norway

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hytte Hellestø is located at one of Norway's most beautiful sandy beaches on the edge of gently rolling, grass-covered sand dunes. The goal was to carefully integrate the vacation home into the landscape so that it feels like a natural part and extension of the dunes. At the same time, the residents should feel as if they are living in close contact with nature, nestled in the dunes, with a spectacular panoramic view of the open sea.

The house appears like a dune that opens towards the sea, with the rear part embedded into the landscape. The grassy landscape extends seamlessly over the roof. A three-part, continuous panoramic window offers a 180-degree view directly towards the open sea and the expansive beaches to the east and west of the property.

The vacation home gives a sense of spaciousness. Glass walls and windows divide the space into different zones, creating a continuous feeling of openness despite its modest size. The visible wooden structure divides the living space into different areas. A parametrically shaped, wave-like ceiling made of oak slats spans between the beams. It mirrors the motif of ocean waves and softly fades out at the front and back of the house. The floor and rear walls, which meet the ground, are made of visible concrete, carefully interwoven with the dominant wooden structure. The entire interior and all furniture are custom-made from oak wood and made specifically for this space.