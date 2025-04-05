Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard

Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard

Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Norway
  Architects: Helen & Hard
  Area: 80
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Sindre Ellingsen
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Exterior Photography
© Sindre Ellingsen

Text description provided by the architects. Hytte Hellestø is located at one of Norway's most beautiful sandy beaches on the edge of gently rolling, grass-covered sand dunes. The goal was to carefully integrate the vacation home into the landscape so that it feels like a natural part and extension of the dunes. At the same time, the residents should feel as if they are living in close contact with nature, nestled in the dunes, with a spectacular panoramic view of the open sea.

Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Image 11 of 18
© Sindre Ellingsen
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Image 16 of 18
Plan
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Interior Photography, Wood
© Sindre Ellingsen
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Interior Photography
© Sindre Ellingsen

The house appears like a dune that opens towards the sea, with the rear part embedded into the landscape. The grassy landscape extends seamlessly over the roof. A three-part, continuous panoramic window offers a 180-degree view directly towards the open sea and the expansive beaches to the east and west of the property.

Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Image 3 of 18
© Sindre Ellingsen
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Image 17 of 18
Section 1
Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Exterior Photography
© Sindre Ellingsen

The vacation home gives a sense of spaciousness. Glass walls and windows divide the space into different zones, creating a continuous feeling of openness despite its modest size. The visible wooden structure divides the living space into different areas. A parametrically shaped, wave-like ceiling made of oak slats spans between the beams. It mirrors the motif of ocean waves and softly fades out at the front and back of the house. The floor and rear walls, which meet the ground, are made of visible concrete, carefully interwoven with the dominant wooden structure. The entire interior and all furniture are custom-made from oak wood and made specifically for this space.

Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard - Image 13 of 18
© Sindre Ellingsen

Project location

Address:Byberg, Norway

Helen & Hard
Wood, Glass

Wood, Glass, Cabins & Lodges, Norway
Cite: "Hellestø Cabin / Helen & Hard" 05 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027891/hellesto-cabin-helen-and-hard> ISSN 0719-8884

