Husene i Skogen / Helen & Hard

+ 20

Apartments • Norway Architects: Helen & Hard

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12887 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Sindre Ellingsen

Lead Architects: Siv Helene Stangeland, Reinhard Kropf, Dag Strass, Steffen Ommundsen, Lene Moen Grannes, Simon Aeschimann

Creative Director: Siv Helene Stangeland, Reinhard Kropf

Senior Architect: Dag Strass

Project Architect: Steffen Ommundsen

Architect: Lene Moen Grannes

Architectural Technician And Timber Specialist: Simon Aeschimann

Country: Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Our goal was to develop a new typology that takes into consideration the unique qualities of the site and makes them perceptible to the residents and neighbouring communities. The development consists of six residential buildings built in timber, situated on a terrain that slopes steeply towards the northeast. The buildings are arranged in two rows, with the rear row overlooking the front row. In each row the residential floors extend down over the front of the parking garage. The apartments span over two levels, bringing the residential facades down to the ground level whilst concealing the long parking garages behind.

Each residential building is organised in a horseshoe shape, with four apartments per floor that surround a compact corridor. Balconies are positioned on the southeast and west sides of each building to ensure that each balcony receives both sunlight and a view. The wood-construction system consists of load-bearing interior walls in massive timber-elements, solid wood floors, roofs, and a load-bearing timber-frame facade. The facades have a distinctive and organic expression, but the actual climatic shell underneath consists of straight surfaces. The expression is achieved by introducing soft, curved corners into the locally built balcony railings, with smooth transitions to the other facades. The climatic walls were prefabricated as elements with windows, cladding, and fittings already in place.

The site is located along a protected avenue adjacent to some small woodlands. This formed the inspiration behind the project name "Husene i Skogen" (The Houses in the Forest). In addition to making "Husene i Skogen" a timber project, effort has been made to evoke the rural character of the site in the outdoor areas and common facilities. Between the two rows of residences there is a generous and sunny outdoor area with a communal house, a greenhouse, and cultivation areas. The communal house takes advantage of the elevation difference in the outdoor area and consists of a roof structure with a glass facade. The area has been designed to maintain a rural character, avoiding asphalt, curbstones, and typical urban elements.