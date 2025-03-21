House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor

Save this picture! Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian

+ 12

Houses • Valderøya, outside Ålesund, Norway Architects: Svingen Arkitektkontor

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Miele Axor Design , FLOS , IFO Elektrik , Purus Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Aleksander Svingen/Wu Xian

Builder: Bjerknes Bygg AS

Structural Engineer: B-Consult AS

City: Valderøya, outside Ålesund

Country: Norway

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We were approached by a client about modernizing their inherited 1973 house on Valderøy, Norway. While the house lacked historical significance, we advised against demolition, emphasizing the importance of utilizing existing structures for climate goals. Rehabilitation also preserves local history and building practices and is often more economical.

The solution proposed involved an extension and redesigned floor plan to enhance the family's connection to nature and the sea view. Given the exposed west-facing location, we prioritized creating a sense of peace and stability. Three poured concrete elements shield the house, creating a safe and cozy environment. This allowed for large windows, including a main window facing Alnes lighthouse and Godøy, without feeling overly exposed.

The interior features high-quality, long-lasting materials: aspen paneling, pine windows, and solid oak floors. Combined with the concrete, this creates a timeless, calming aesthetic that complements the client's personal style. The project aimed to add lasting value, ensuring the house's preservation for future generations.