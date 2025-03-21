Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor

House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Valderøya, outside Ålesund, Norway
  • Architects: Svingen Arkitektkontor
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Miele, Axor Design, FLOS, IFO Elektrik, Purus
  • Lead Architects: Aleksander Svingen/Wu Xian
  • Builder: Bjerknes Bygg AS
  • Structural Engineer: B-Consult AS
  • City: Valderøya, outside Ålesund
  • Country: Norway
House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Concrete
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian

Text description provided by the architects. We were approached by a client about modernizing their inherited 1973 house on Valderøy, Norway. While the house lacked historical significance, we advised against demolition, emphasizing the importance of utilizing existing structures for climate goals. Rehabilitation also preserves local history and building practices and is often more economical.

House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian
House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian

The solution proposed involved an extension and redesigned floor plan to enhance the family's connection to nature and the sea view. Given the exposed west-facing location, we prioritized creating a sense of peace and stability. Three poured concrete elements shield the house, creating a safe and cozy environment. This allowed for large windows, including a main window facing Alnes lighthouse and Godøy, without feeling overly exposed.

House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian
House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian

The interior features high-quality, long-lasting materials: aspen paneling, pine windows, and solid oak floors. Combined with the concrete, this creates a timeless, calming aesthetic that complements the client's personal style. The project aimed to add lasting value, ensuring the house's preservation for future generations.

House in Valderøya / Svingen Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
Courtesy of Svingen Arkitektkontor AS/Wu Xian

