Apartment Z / Grau Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment on Záhrebská Street is located in the corner position of an apartment building on the highest floors. Originally a two-room maisonette with a studio, it has undergone a significant change in layout. The current concept seeks to make the most of its potential by incorporating a large terrace overlooking the Carpathians.

The lower floor of the apartment serves as a night zone with a bedroom, a children's room and a bathroom separated by a translucent copilite wall, which brings light into the entrance hall. The dominant staircase leads to a large open space serving as the living part. The inserted central box divides the space into various functions and at the same time offers additional areas for displaying paintings. There is a reading room, a piano area, a kitchen with a dining area and a living room. The box not only serves as a toilet, but also works as a mood room lamp. The space is illuminated on all sides by large windows, from which it is possible to exit to the terrace.

Mobile stairs, a long "kitchen unit", a sofa on different sides gives the apartment flexibility. The interior itself is built on visually solitary furniture, which underlines the cleanliness and diversity of the space. Neutral materials such as white wall paint, exposed concrete gutters, birch plywood, dovetail parquet oak, stainless steel surfaces, white and black furniture or distinctive blue the staircase completes the collection of paintings.