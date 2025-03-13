DaLa House / NAW Studio

Save this picture! © D i n h R

Lead Team: dinh binh nguyen

Design Team: le huu ha, Nguyen Quoc Bao, Nguyen Pham Quoc Duy

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. DALA House is a modern house located at 141 To Hien Thanh, Da Nang City. With an area of 78 square meters, this 3-storey house facing the West is divided into 3 bedrooms, a connected living room and kitchen, and many common living spaces. The owner of the house is a young couple with 2 small children. The West-facing house facade is designed with a horizontal concrete slat system, helping to limit the harsh sunlight. However, to make the most of the wind, the facade behind the slat is angled towards the Southwest, creating conditions to catch the wind and cool the living space naturally.

DALA House is built on a plot of land that is slightly skewed at the back of the house. To overcome this disadvantage, NAW Studio arranged the functional spaces combining the courtyards and balconies towards the back of the house, connected by concrete steps across the skylight, creating a seamless connection between the areas, creating many visual effects with different perspectives, and also playing an important role in regulating the microclimate inside the building.

The house is designed in a minimalist style, emphasizing comfort and ventilation. The interior is carefully selected, ensuring functionality while still maintaining a gentle, modern beauty. Open spaces, vents, and glass doors help the house to always be filled with natural light, bringing a pleasant and comfortable feeling to the homeowner. The space arrangement also ensures privacy for each family member while creating opportunities for people to interact with each other more.

DALDALA House is a project that demonstrates a harmonious combination of aesthetics, functionality, and nature. With sophistication in every design line, the house is not only a place to live but also brings a complete living experience close to nature, helping the owner enjoy every peaceful moment at home.