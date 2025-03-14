Carapace House - A Living Shell / Achyutam Designs

+ 17

Houses • India Architects: Achyutam Designs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8800 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Vinay Panjwani

Lead Architects: Shikha Parmar, Ashish Parmar

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The role of a designer extends beyond creating forms; it involves challenging conventions and rethinking spatial narratives. At Achyutam Designs, authenticity is key—celebrating raw, unembellished materials and redefining architectural experiences. For this farmhouse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, designers Shikha Parmar and Ashish Parmar began with a fundamental question: Why must walls and ceilings be separate elements? This inquiry led to a fluid, monolithic design where enclosure and structure merge seamlessly.

Traditional boundaries between indoors and outdoors dissolve, with lush greenery cultivated to create a microclimate that integrates nature into the home's essence. Visitors are welcomed by a meandering walkway through vibrant vegetation, leading to two sculptural, tubular concrete forms. These structures—one housing communal spaces, the other two serene bedrooms—challenge conventional architecture by reshaping the typical box into near-oval shells.

Strategic cuts along the concrete shells create skewed arcs that establish a visual axis and a warm sense of invitation. The living unit is carved at its center, forming a spacious outdoor seating area, framed by expansive glass panels that invite natural light. A water-lined corridor wraps around two sides, leading to a tranquil swimming pool. Concentric arc-shaped openings frame the trees, fostering an uninterrupted dialogue between built space and nature.

Material authenticity extends beyond the structure—beds, benches, and side tables are meticulously cast in concrete, harmonizing functionality with design. Polished Kota stone flooring reflects natural light, contributing to an earthy palette that lets the surrounding greenery shine.

The landscape is a choreographed experience, offering intimate breakout spaces for social gatherings and quiet reflection. A gazebo peeks through plantations, courtyards nestle around towering trees, and a barbecue area sits near a thriving kitchen garden. A turf-covered ground lined with fruit trees accommodates larger gatherings, while a winding path encircles the site for serene strolls.

Anchored by bold, modern forms, this project exemplifies Achyutam Design's vision—where nature is not just a backdrop but an integral part of living. By redefining how spaces are experienced, they craft a home that is both sanctuary and statement.