Prakriti Farms Residence / Nivasa

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within Prakriti Farms, this residence epitomizes rustic charm and a deep connection with the natural world. Its elegance lies in its emphasis on elemental materials and its seamless integration with the surrounding landscape. With three bedrooms and a spacious living area, the home was strategically designed in an L shape to maximize natural light and blur the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces. The home boasts an expansive open-plan layout, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor spaces without demarcation.

Neutral greys grace the walls, complemented by rich wooden accents and an array of natural textures. Plush linens and boucle-upholstered furnishings, paired with sleek cemented centre tables, adorn the living room, which features a minimalist rendition of the sprawling Tonic on Waves bar. Every aspect of this abode celebrates the beauty of nature and organic textures, offering a sanctuary of understated luxury and tranquillity.

The house is designed to blend seamlessly with its surroundings, letting the natural beauty take centre stage. Each room is meticulously planned to have ample natural light, with at least two sources in every space. A skylight above the staircase further enhances the interior's brightness and connection to the outdoors. The open-plan layout effortlessly blends indoor and outdoor areas, creating a sense of fluidity and harmony. Neutral greys and poured cement flooring provide a serene backdrop complemented by rich wooden accents and a variety of natural textures.

Plush linens and boucle-upholstered furnishings add comfort and warmth to the living room, which features a minimalist interpretation of the iconic Tonic on Waves bar. The pristine white couches complemented beautifully with rustic wooden centre tables create the perfect ambiance for the farmhouse even as the artistic and sculptural elements around the house exude an understated elegance.

In the dining area, a suspended table paired with weathered leather chairs creates a rustic yet refined ambiance, echoing the home's celebration of nature and organic textures. Every detail is thoughtfully curated to offer a sanctuary of understated luxury and tranquillity, with the house seamlessly blending into its surroundings and allowing the natural beauty to take center stage.

This home boasts a couple of standout pieces that perfectly complement its tranquil and zen atmosphere. The pie-de-resistance is the floating dining table. A truly unique concept where the table is suspended from the ceiling, eliminating the need for leg support and maximizing legroom. The table itself features a stunning deep brown metal finish with subtle rusting effects, giving it a natural look that softens the typical hardness associated with metal. Accompanying the table are eight dining chairs in a beautiful patina leather. The backs of these chairs are moveable and can align to your optimal seating position, making them highly ergonomic. Each of these eight seats offers a breathtaking view, making each one the prime spot at the table. Whether you're gazing outside at the natural surroundings or admiring the lush indoor plants, it feels like you're enjoying the outdoors while comfortably seated indoors.

One of the bedrooms veers away from traditional luxury, embracing a nuanced rustic approach. Its understated and simplistic style features a low, straight-line wooden bed with integrated bedside tables, highlighting the natural beauty of the wood. A console with a large stone facade complements the bed, celebrating the stone's natural patterns. Each piece of furniture in the room is devoid of unnecessary embellishments, focusing solely on the materiality. This creates an understated living experience, allowing one to relax, unwind, and appreciate the beauty of the outdoors. In this room, the centrepiece is a striking bed back crafted from a broken slab of marble, its rugged edges smoothed just enough for comfort, yet retaining its raw rustic allure. This majestic marble sprawls gracefully across the room, cradling two exquisite bedside tables within its embrace. As you sink into the low bed, enveloped in sumptuous boucle upholstery, every touch is a sensory delight, inviting you to linger and explore. Directly ahead, a minimalist yet captivating media console beckons your attention.

Stripped of extravagant embellishments, its textured surfaces speak volumes, drawing you in with their understated elegance. With each glance, you're reminded of the inherent beauty found in the simplicity of natural materials. Here, in this sanctuary of serenity, every element harmonizes to create an immersive experience. It's not just a bedroom; it's a journey into the heart of nature's unrefined magnificence. The second bedroom features a low wooden bed, nestled in a light grey-walled room reminiscent of a stone house. Charmingly rustic, this room has open wooden shelves, a floor mat, and artwork adorning the wall. An alluring cocoon, this room looks out into the greens. The third bedroom is a symphony of timeless elegance. A white bed and a sumptuous white couch are ensconced in a room with minimal furniture and décor elements.

This residence, nestled within the embrace of Prakriti Farms, celebrates the natural world and its rustic charm. Its allure lies in its elegance and emphasis on elemental materials. Each corner of the home opens up to the lush landscape, fostering a deep connection with nature.