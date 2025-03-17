Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Pu'er Beautiful Star Village Coffee Experience Center / Studio Dali Architects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Exhibition Center, Cultural Center
Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, China
  • Design Team: Li Ye, Zhang Jiaxuan, Sun Peng, Zhang Xun, Zeng Xianming, Li Jia, Lan Lan
  • Clients: Simao District Nanping Town People's Government, Beijing Starbucks Foundation
  • Co Organizer: China Foundation for Rural Development
  • Engineering: LuAnLu Partner Structure Consulting
  • City: Pu'er City, Yunnan Province
  • Country: China
Pu'er Beautiful Star Village Coffee Experience Center / Studio Dali Architects
© Dong Image

Text description provided by the architects. The Pu'er Beautiful Star Village Coffee Center is located in the valleys of southern Yunnan, a region blessed with perpetual spring-like weather and recognized as one of China's largest coffee-producing areas. As a key project aimed at revitalizing the local cultural and tourism economy, this building serves not only as a platform for local coffee farmers and coffee culture to exchange and showcase their heritage but also as a unique experiential space for visitors. In this project, we employed three architectural design strategies—tree-like structures, flexible spaces, and folded-plate roofs—to address critical themes such as climate, culture, open spaces, and identity.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Dong Image
© Dong Image

1. Responding to Climate Conditions. Southern Yunnan experiences a tropical rainforest climate, characterized by intense sunlight and abundant rainfall. To adapt to these conditions, we designed an extended folded-plate roof. This roof not only ensures effective drainage but also reduces direct sunlight exposure through its angled form, providing shade for the interior. Additionally, skylights were incorporated into the roof, corresponding to the interior functions. These skylights allow natural light to filter into the space, mimicking the dappled light effect of a tropical rainforest. This design not only meets functional needs but also creates a natural, immersive spatial atmosphere.

© Dong Image
© Dong Image
© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

2. The Spatial Concept of Rainforest Coffee. Pu'er is renowned for its rich tropical rainforest ecosystem, which inspired the spatial design. Drawing from the forms of trees in the rainforest, we designed a tree-like steel structure supported by an irregular column grid. This structural system creates a sense of ordered ambiguity while enabling multiple spatial pathways within the flexible layout, enhancing both usability and experiential richness. The design also carries symbolic meaning—like a grove of trees, the structure offers shelter, brings people together, and strengthens the connection between humans and nature.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Dong Image
© Dong Image

3. Open Spaces Serving the Community. To make the building a hub for interaction, we incorporated numerous fluid and flexible spaces. These areas can be adapted for various activities, from coffee tasting and cultural exchanges to community gatherings and temporary exhibitions. The staggered layout across two levels further enriches the spatial hierarchy, allowing the building to blend seamlessly with the surrounding terrain and landscape. Under this shared roof, visitors, local coffee farmers, and operators can interact, fostering an open and inclusive public environment.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist
© Dong Image
© Dong Image

4. Identity and the Transmission of Local Spirit. The expansive folded-plate roof is the core element of the design. Its simple yet powerful form not only responds to the climatic characteristics of southern Yunnan but also metaphorically represents the vastness and vitality of the tropical rainforest. The space beneath this roof provides not only physical shelter but also an emotional sense of belonging. It evokes a collective memory and identity, reminding everyone of the unique regional culture and natural environment.

Elevations
Elevations
© Dong Image
© Dong Image

Through the three design strategies of tree-like structures, flexible spaces, and folded-plate roofs, the architecture effectively addresses themes such as climate, culture, open spaces, and identity. We hope this building transcends its functional purpose to become a reflection on the relationship between humans and nature, tradition and modernity. In a simple yet direct way, it demonstrates how architectural design can preserve local characteristics in a contemporary context and inject new vitality into community development.

© Dong Image
© Dong Image
© Dong Image
© Dong Image

Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, China

Studio Dali Architects
"Pu'er Beautiful Star Village Coffee Experience Center / Studio Dali Architects" 17 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

普洱美丽星村咖啡体验中心 / 时地建筑

