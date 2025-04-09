Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Mexico
  5. Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera

Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera

Save

Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 2 of 46Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 3 of 46Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 4 of 46Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, PatioHotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Mexico
  • Architects: Chain + Siman, modomanera
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rafael Gamo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hansgrohe, Perch, Technogym
  • Lead Architects: Renatta Chain, Lina Siman
  • Design Team: Patricio Galindo Chain, Natalia Zenteno Ortega
  • Landscape Design: Pedro Sánchez
  • Energy Solutions: PROXIMA
  • Construction: TUCA
  • Interior Design: Chain + Siman
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 2 of 46
© Rafael Gamo

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Avándaro has been renovated by mexican firms Chain + Siman and modomanera to meet the growing demand of visitors and integrate a contemporary design vision in dialogue with the site’s various historical layers. The program includes guest rooms, restaurants, and the Avándaro Center, a convention center with a capacity for 150 people. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Exterior Photography, Garden, Aerial View Photography
© Rafael Gamo

As part of the Master Plan, the design engages with the picturesque landscape of Valle de Bravo through new amenities and a series of landscape interventions, fostering a seamless relationship between architecture and its surroundings. The hotel features 81 suites oriented toward the golf course and the forest. Its location—just 90 minutes from Mexico City—makes it easily accessible for business teams and corporate groups. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 11 of 46
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 10 of 46
© Rafael Gamo

For years, it has been a preferred destination for conventions, offering both proximity and an environment that enhances focus, creativity, and well-being. The presence of the lake, forests, and mountains creates a setting ideal for disconnecting from the urban pace. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 9 of 46
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 38 of 46
Plan - Masterplan

In the past, the overlapping flows of guests, club members, and convention attendees caused confusion in the use of spaces. The renovation reorganized and defined each area, ensuring that every group could enjoy its surroundings without interference. Originally designed in 1958 by Francisco Artigas and later renovated in the 1990s by Arnold “Noldi” Schreck, the hotel has now been updated by Chain + Siman and modomanera to incorporate a contemporary aesthetic while preserving its historical identity. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 3 of 46
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Rafael Gamo

Representative elements, such as the sloped roofs, have been maintained—albeit with a subtler angle—while the wooden beams were modernized to reflect a more current character. Hotel Avándaro houses the Avándaro Convention Center, Josē Restaurant, Ego boutique, a Deli, and a spacious reception area with views of the landscape. The renovation aimed to integrate the hotel with its natural and urban surroundings, ensuring a fluid transition between architecture and landscape. Local materials and a color palette in harmony with the environment were used, reinforcing its connection to the surrounding mountains and adjacent urban areas. 

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Sofa
© Rafael Gamo

To minimize environmental impact, restoration was prioritized over demolition, reducing material waste and the hotel’s carbon footprint. A dividing wall’s façade was repurposed as structural material, ensuring continuity in the design. Additionally, energy-efficient systems, adaptive lighting and climate control, solar panels, and rainwater collection mechanisms were implemented to optimize water consumption.

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 40 of 46
Plan - Ground floor

Beyond its environmental impact, the renovation also prioritized local development. Hiring regional workers and sourcing materials from local industries strengthened the regional economy while reducing the carbon footprint. This strategy created jobs in construction, design, and hotel operations, directly benefiting the local community.

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 26 of 46
© Rafael Gamo
Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Beam
© Rafael Gamo

Hotel Avándaro stands as a model of balance between architectural intervention, environmental conservation, and economic revitalization. Its integration with the landscape allows guests to reconnect with nature, while its upgraded infrastructure boosts tourism and benefits local residents. The vision of architects from different generations is reflected in the fusion of historical layers with a contemporary aesthetic that defines its current identity.

Save this picture!
Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera - Image 31 of 46
© Rafael Gamo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Valle de Bravo, Estado de México, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Chain + Siman
Office
modomanera
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsMexico
Cite: "Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera" [Hotel Avándaro / Chain + Siman + modomanera] 09 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027818/hotel-avandaro-chain-plus-siman-plus-modomanera> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags