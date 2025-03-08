Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture

© Adrien Williams

Quebec City, Canada
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 2 of 21
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. Blok is a rustic retreat ideally located at the top of a natural climbing wall in the heart of Mount Le Maelstrom in Lac-Beauport, offering a perfect refuge for climbers.

Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Adrien Williams

With its asymmetrical shape and grey stucco materiality, this monolithic volume with angular edges evokes a climbing block. The irregularly arranged openings resemble climbing holds, creating a façade that, like a climbing route, guides the gaze and the ascent. Inside this square plan, heated spaces coexist with sheltered outdoor areas, increasing the living spaces' surface area while providing an immersive experience in the heart of nature.

Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 14 of 21
© Adrien Williams
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 20 of 21
Plan - 2nd Floor
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 3 of 21
© Adrien Williams

Entering through the truncated corner of the volume, one first discovers the outdoor spaces, protected from the elements and prying eyes. On the ground floor, walls allow climbers to practice their sport, while a spa invites relaxation between training sessions. Upstairs, the terrace provides a convivial space for cooking and sharing meals, all while contemplating the surrounding nature.

Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed
© Adrien Williams
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 18 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Image 11 of 21
© Adrien Williams

The heated spaces also extend over multiple levels. On the ground floor, the bedrooms enjoy the calm and intimacy of the surrounding forest. Upstairs, the living spaces benefit from abundant light and unobstructed views of the landscape. Perched above the kitchen, a spacious mezzanine accommodates a larger number of guests. All the spaces are clad in wood, creating a harmonious visual continuity between the interior and exterior living areas, while contrasting with the raw, mineral character of the building's envelope.

Blok House / Quinzhee Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Adrien Williams

Quinzhee Architecture
Wood

