Rolling Greens Villas / buerger katsota architects

+ 23

Design Team: Stephan Buerger, Demetra Katsota, Maria Chassioti, Katerina Krommyda, Myrto Tsarouchi, Mary Xenaki

Client: Costa Navarino - TEMES SA

Country: Greece

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Villas in the Rolling Greens neighborhood are set in the unique landscape of Navarino Dunes within the Costa Navarino Resort in Messinia, Greece. Their innovative architectural design combined with sustainable construction, created nineteen prototypical holiday villas that embrace the views, adapt to the scale of the landscape, and blend harmoniously with the surrounding environment and aesthetics of Costa Navarino.

The design of each single story semi-detached (3 bedroom) and detached (4 bedroom) villa is an exercise in horizontality. They exemplify sophistication and comfort, through a timeless architectural design combining elegant aesthetics, refined detailing and bespoke proportions, manifested throughout the whole residential experience.

Each villa's inhabitation is organized in-between the 'horizons' of a solid platform and a cantilevering roof. Its discreet positioning on the sloping plot benefits and is benefited by the topography.

On the plane of the habitable platform, the entrance to the villa is located at the beginning of an axis seamlessly connecting indoors and outdoors, front and back. The private spaces -bedrooms and en-suite wet units- are located within solid volumes, offset to each other. The living room, kitchen and courtyards, are perceived as a flowing space meandering between openable floor-to-ceiling glazed surfaces and enclosed volumes, uniting the indoor and outdoor to a relaxed and informal whole.

Extending horizontally beyond the roof, the villa's platform offers a generous sunbathing area, reaches the swimming pool, visually incorporates the golf course panorama and perfectly aligns with the horizon of the Ionian Sea. The outdoor dining, cooking and lounge area complement the fully openable indoors spaces, and a sunken fire pit offers a peaceful corner to appreciate the captivating surroundings.

The roof being flat and planted, essentially the building's fifth 'facade', converses with and complements the surrounding lush mediterranean vegetation. It also incorporates solar collectors and skylights, acting as a climatic moderator, contributing to the thermal comfort of the residence, while providing generous shaded spaces for all-day outdoor living below.