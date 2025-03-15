﻿ Circular Loop / ﻿HaengUnSiWoo Architects

+ 17

Public Architecture • South Korea Architects: ﻿HaengUnSiWoo Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 397 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Kim jonghyun, Koh eunjin

Lead Team: Kim jonghyun, Koh eunjin

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The eco-experience center built within the Gangjeong Cruise Terminal was designed with a focus on utilizing the existing waterside park to plan an experience center and observation deck. To overcome the over 10-meter slope, the experience center was strategically placed between the parking lot and the circular plaza, creating a "circular loop" that ensures seamless accessibility for everyone.

Initially, the plan was to maximize the height of the observation deck, but since the site was already at a lower level than the parking lot, no matter how high it was raised, it could not surpass the view from the parking lot. If overcoming the height difference was inherently challenging, then rather than going high, why not go wide? To achieve this within a limited space, we created a loop structure—a continuous form where the start and end repeat. This loop, seemingly wrapping around the air, highlights the existing terrain and circular plaza while also symbolizing the cyclical nature of a terminal, a place where departures and arrivals continuously repeat.

Parts of the circular loop serve as an observation deck, while other sections seamlessly connect to the existing walking trails, offering diverse viewpoints that create varied landscapes and experiences. Previously, the scenery consisted only of land and sky, but the addition of the observation deck introduced people and shadows between them. Despite having a uniform floor level, the observation deck presents different spatial compositions depending on how it meets the ground—"Sometimes high, sometimes low, sometimes equal."

To harmonize with the existing landscape, it was necessary to reconfigure both linear spaces and green spaces. Some of the black basalt stone in the circular plaza was removed, focusing on creating a settling space that aligns with the concept of a plaza. "The areas with black basalt stone are for walking." "The grassy lawn is for laying down a picnic mat."

Now, let's explore the reason behind the circular shape. A circle ensures equal accessibility from any direction. Whether from the existing walkway directly connected to the parking lot, the stairs leading up from the cruise terminal, or the entrance to the new experience center, access is effortless from all points. To make the observation deck feel like a natural extension of the circular plaza's linear space, the floor finish of the deck was also covered with the same black basalt stone. While it may appear seamless, in reality, it is a continuation of old and new elements in a linear flow.

The biggest beneficiary of the grassy transformation in the center of the circular plaza was Yeondae, the site's oldest remains. Previously, it was visually overshadowed by the surrounding black basalt stone, blending into the background due to its similarity in material. Now, the contrast between the basalt stones and the lush green lawn makes Yeondae stand out from afar.

Designing the observation deck felt like playing a balancing game, where every step involved choosing between option A or option B. The first decision was between a steel structure or an RC (Reinforced Concrete Structure). Since the deck had to be built on a slope, steel columns posed challenges in foundation construction, and given the region's strong winds, concerns about shaking arose. Most decisively, constructing a curved shape in steel would triple the cost, so RC was chosen without hesitation. Next came the finishing decision. If slabs and beams were combined, the underside of the deck would appear too complex, requiring additional finishing work to cover it—leading to increased costs. To keep things simple, an exposed concrete flat slab was selected. Finally, it was time to decide on the columns. Round columns had advantages—they required smaller foundation plates, visually complemented the curved deck, and had aesthetic appeal.

However, certain sections required custom formwork, making the process more complicated, and in some areas, two round columns would have been necessary instead of one. On the other hand, wall columns had easier formwork and could be extended as needed in the longitudinal direction, allowing a single column to suffice. However, wall columns required larger foundation plates, which meant more extensive excavation, significantly increasing civil engineering costs—a major consideration given the sloped terrain. The foundation and excavation requirements took considerable time to review. Looking at the final result, the choice was simple—Round columns were used where they worked best, and wall columns were used where round columns were impractical.