Origami House / DA VÀNG studio

Origami House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 2 of 27Origami House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 3 of 27Origami House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 4 of 27Origami House / DA VÀNG studio - Image 5 of 27Origami House / DA VÀNG studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: DA VÀNG studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Minq Bui
Text description provided by the architects. The house's façade is inspired by the folds of origami, creating a visually intriguing structure. The angular, folded design combined with heat-resistant stone tiles makes it well-suited for Vietnam's hot climate, ensuring a cool and comfortable indoor environment.

Designed in a rustic and minimalist style, the house incorporates raw materials that bring a sense of warmth and relaxation to the homeowner. A uniquely crafted skylight allows natural light to filter through while enhancing ventilation—an ideal solution for narrow tube houses in tropical climates.

