World
Renka Residence / raumus

Renka Residence / raumus

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Japan
  • Architects: Raumus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  188
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Norihito Yamauchi
  • Lead Architects: Masashi Takeda
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 2 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. RENKA is a model house for renovating a 70-year-old rice mill in the center of the former Asakura Town in Fukuoka Prefecture. It was renovated to suit modern lifestyles and built to convey the appeal and possibilities of renovation.

Renka Residence / raumus - Image 3 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 4 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 21 of 22
Floor Plan 1F
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 9 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi

A rice mill that has long been loved and supported by the local people was renovated into a modern residence that makes the most of the building's history and charm while preserving it.

Renka Residence / raumus - Image 5 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 10 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 19 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi

Originally a rice mill, the building consisted of a one-story building used for rice milling and a two-story building used mainly as a warehouse. Because of its large scale as a stand-alone residence, the two-story portion was renovated as a house, and the one-story portion was designed as a retail space, open to the community.

Renka Residence / raumus - Image 11 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 14 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 22 of 22
Floor Plan 2F
Renka Residence / raumus - Image 15 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi

Currently, many model houses are being built all over Japan, but many of them are rebuilt after about five years because the design is consumed and they become old. In response to this situation, we sought to create a sustainable model house that would be loved by the local community and interchangeably related to the model house 'plus alpha.'

Renka Residence / raumus - Image 16 of 22
© Norihito Yamauchi

Raumus
