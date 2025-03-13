Baan Rom Taan House / IF (Integrated Field)

+ 16

Recoloring the Memory – In 2018, when the renovation project of the hip-roofed house at Baan Rom Taan began, we encountered a house painted in white, having undergone several renovations. The owner of Baan Rom Taan recounted that this hip-roofed house is nearly 120 years old, having once served as the grandparents' honeymoon suite and continuously used over the years. Hence, it is a place filled with memories of several generations of the family. When tasked with renovating this house, the IF team was determined to preserve the original design as much as possible.

The owner collected old photos of the hip-roofed house from the past, along with narrations of memories. The green tiled roof was decorated with wooden eaves and wooden gable walls, but the given photos were black and white. So, we worked on finding the era-appropriate shade of green by studying the Royal Institute's color palette to achieve the right shade, as it represents the original Thai architecture era, similar to the original Baan Rom Taan. Eventually, we found the era-appropriate green for the hip roofed house and used green, white, and dark brown wood as the main color scheme for all of Baan Rom Taan.

If a public project requires studying and respecting the area's story and eras, then the same should apply to this house. A personal space like this vacation home also has stories and meaningful memories of the family. We worked closely with the homeowner to decide what memories to keep and cherish, to give this vacation home its identity and continue to serve as a shared space for generations in the family.

Bridging Memories and Generations — One of the main components of "Baan Rom Taan" after renovation is the bridge connecting two houses located on the Cha-am beachfront. In reality, this bridge was newly constructed, with the original bridge serving as the prototype.

The homeowner explained that Baan Rom Taan has been a vacation home for the family since the grandparents' generation. The bridge between the two buildings (Hip Roof House and Gable Roof House) serves as a connection of memories because as a child, the owner preferred walking through the bridge since there were many dogs below. When there was an opportunity to renovate the house this time, it was requested to keep the bridge between the buildings intact. The new plan was adjusted because the original bridge obstructed the front of Hip Roof House, and it was designed to allow convenient wheelchair access so that elderly family members could live comfortably.

Under the elevated platform of the Gable Roof House that can be seen today, there used to be walls surrounding it in the style of a traditional house, serving as storage and the mother's bedroom, but it is no longer in use. In this renovation, we demolished all four walls to create an open, spacious area with a view extending to the back. This area under the platform has become a space that everyone in the family can use together. Some days, it serves as a resting place for adults, some days as a socializing space for grandchildren, and some days it is used as a rehearsal space for the underprivileged children's music group, which the homeowner enthusiastically supports.

Baan Rom Taan still maintains the identity of a vacation home. It is a space that connects everyone together by inhaling the relaxation from the sea breeze, fostering family relationships, and allowing everyone who stays there to engage in activities together. Today, Baan Rom Taan can still connect the present with the past, serving as a repository of memories and a place where the family spends time together, even if not all at the same time.

Reframe the Connector – The wooden walkway connecting the buildings is what we intended to be the main component of the Baan Rom Taan house renovation project. It holds a significant role in both the homeowner's memories and in bridging the two buildings.

The original walkway was made of aged white wood. We demolished and rebuilt it entirely, enhancing its design to better integrate it with the space between the two buildings. The new walkway design forms a flipped L-shape to connect the entrance of the hip-roofed house with the rear side. The walkway was previously attached to the front entrance of the hip-roofed house, obstructing the building. With the redesigned walkway, a rear balcony area was created, serving as a cozy sitting spot. We also added an outdoor restroom for continued access from the walkway.

As for the entrance on the house's side, we moved it closer to the building for aesthetic appeal. We established an external-to-internal connection from the walkway through to the backyard garden view. By rearranging the layout of the living/dining area and kitchen and aligning the bedrooms together, we merged the sitting and dining areas with the front, while clustering the bedrooms at the back and adding a private balcony at the end. This continuous viewpoint provides an open, intentional connection throughout.