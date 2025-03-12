Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. JA House / STUDIOKAS

JA House / STUDIOKAS

Save

JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 2 of 26JA House / STUDIOKAS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairJA House / STUDIOKAS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopJA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 5 of 26JA House / STUDIOKAS - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Indonesia
  • Design Team: David Epson Mayer, Fitra Firmansyah
  • General Constructing: Emil Prabowo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Anwar Susanto
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Leni Lentera
  • Country: Indonesia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 2 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Text description provided by the architects. JA House instills transparency and contemplativeness in the house. The concept of integrated house architecture with passive design technology emerged as a solution to this ever-growing problem. Cross ventilation, arranged with well-placed openings to ensure a comfortable amount of air exchange, channels warm air upwards and releases it. Together with nature in lighting to reduce dependence on artificial lighting and thus reduce energy consumption.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Exterior Photography
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Presenting the first "home" house in the life journey of a young family is a special step and thought together. In a previous life, educating and raising two children in a warehouse complex and living for about five years in a large-span warehouse building was a necessity and is actually a choice among all kinds of possibilities that will be passed.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The quality of "occupying" is closely related to the presence of the existence of residents in the spaces in the building that are specially planned. How the residents' lives flow well in these spaces becomes important and vital. The transition of space quality with hope, the quality of "occupying" and "home" are present by themselves in their new home.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The design concept starts from the orientation of the plot to the direction of the incoming sunlight. Heat and monsoon winds affect the building and are the starting point for arranging the interior functions. A special shape is designed that will block heat from the west from entering the main living room, a reception terrace with a very large existing tree in front of it. The counteracting of the heat from the western sun by making a slightly steep roof slope with a wide overhang.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 11 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

A modern tropical approach with an overhanging roof provides protection against tropical sunlight and rain. Both try to breathe separately about vernacular architecture, create a relationship between walls and non-walls, and still use flexible open-close-motif panel dividers to connect the interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 12 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 17 of 26
Floor Plan 1F
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 24 of 26
East - West Section
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 13 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The functional space zones are divided into 4 boxes with a separator in the middle in the form of a large void where sunlight enters directly from above. The roof is made with a special hole in the void to spread natural light evenly in the core of the house so that each function of the house can receive natural light and ventilation well.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 15 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The interior of the house is designed to be open and spacious with four zones and cross circulation where the main stairs are placed. The functions on the 1st floor are the living room and office, as well as the service area with separate door access from the north and west sides of the road.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 10 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

The difference between floors with a slight split level provides different visuals and ceiling heights for each room. The wooden terrace helps separate the rooms from each other and has direct access to the swimming pool. The central area of ​​the house is connected to the dining room and clean kitchen with a light void in the middle.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 14 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 19 of 26
Floor Plan 3F
Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 5 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

On the third floor, the rooms on each floor can be connected to each other with effective circulation paths. The upper wall on the third floor, which is integrated with the multifunctional room and the master bedroom on the west, has a wide window design but is shaded by a long roof eave. From the window, you can see the sunset without having to feel hot and dazzled by the effects of its rays.

Save this picture!
JA House / STUDIOKAS - Image 16 of 26
© Mario Wibowo Photography Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STUDIOKAS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "JA House / STUDIOKAS" 12 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027741/ja-house-studiokas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags