World
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO

Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 2 of 24Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 3 of 24Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, WoodDining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairDining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Services, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: HAGISO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  283
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yikin Hyo
  • Lead Architects: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Lead Team: Mitsuyoshi Miyazaki
  • Design Team: Yuto Murakoshi, Yurika Ukawa
  • Architecture Offices: Not
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Yikin Hyo

Text description provided by the architects. Renewal of the employee dining hall at Lumine Kitasenju, a shopping center in Tokyo. The dining hall has been used as a meal and rest area for store staff working for Lumine, facility management and sales staff, and cleaning staff. For a long time, the dining hall was popular for its panoramic view of the Arakawa River and its reasonably priced, nutritionally balanced meals, but the interior lacked a sense of unity due to aging and ad hoc renovations, making it an undesirable environment. The client also aimed to increase the motivation of the workers and create opportunities for collaboration among the restaurants.

Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 2 of 24
© Yikin Hyo
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 17 of 24
© Yikin Hyo
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 22 of 24
Diagram
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Yikin Hyo

The first step was to gather employees for a design workshop. The workshop prepared various ideas as cards, which were discussed and decided on their combination and placement. The room next to the dining hall was also included in the scope of the project to create a continuous connection between the three spaces.

Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Yikin Hyo
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 21 of 24
Floor Plan
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Yikin Hyo
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Interior Photography, Wood
© Yikin Hyo
Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 14 of 24
© Yikin Hyo

The three spaces were clearly differentiated by naming the bright and spacious central area with a panoramic view of the Arakawa River "Lively," the chatty area with vending machines and family seats "Chatty," and the calm area with relatively little natural light and a low ceiling height "Cozy. These three distinct areas are clearly differentiated from each other. These three areas loosely set the tone of the space, while the unique furnishings encourage specific activities. We proposed this area as a place that welcomes a variety of ways to spend time, rather than simply a dining hall where people eat lunch.

Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO - Image 3 of 24
© Yikin Hyo

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Dining Hall in Lumine / HAGISO" 15 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027740/dining-hall-in-lumine-hagiso> ISSN 0719-8884

