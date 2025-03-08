Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Otaku Cafe / shell+core

Otaku Cafe / shell+core

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: shell+core
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  187
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bianca Studio
  • Lead Architects: shell+core
  • Design Team: Ghalia Korban, Jade Daniel, Jijo Thomas, Ajmal Shereef
  • General Constructing: Exceptional Interiors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: PS LAB
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 14 of 19
© Bianca Studio

​The brief was to design a cafe space representing a growing local​ favorite, Otaku, where the Abu Dhabi-based interior architecture firm, shell+core, drew inspiration ​from its waterfront context in a novel, unconventional setting.

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Bianca Studio

​Otaku's pre-existing locations ​across the UAE are clean and minimal, with derivations from contemporary Japanese design. ​Inspired by it's sea view context​ in the new Al Qana district, ​shell+core carried through principles of wabi-sabi, ​e​mbracing the idea of 'wisdom in natural beauty'​ - exposing the imperfection in raw materials such as wood, concrete and stone - earthy materials that will constantly change over time, alluding to an evolving space and brand.

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Bianca Studio
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 8 of 19
© Bianca Studio

​Driven by its context and irregular shape, ​the space ​is unbounded by convention. Approached as a negative space with Tadao Ando inspired architecture, Otaku is a bold contrast of warm materials against brutalist blocks, exposing the beauty of raw materials. Fluid forms feature throughout, alluding to the essence of the waterfront. Reflective materials and intentional lighting allow for playful interactions of light and shadow, creating an emphasis on depth and ever-changing patterns.

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Bianca Studio
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 15 of 19
© Bianca Studio
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 11 of 19
© Bianca Studio

Existing beam and column structures are left untouched, adding a rugged nonchalance to the space amidst the bold concrete volumes that encompass it. The central existing column is treated as an art piece in itself - partially cladded with a crisp, rich wood pattern that both contrasts and exposes its rough nature, further monumentalized via indirect lighting that bleeds onto the aggregate concrete flooring.

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 16 of 19
© Bianca Studio
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Image 18 of 19
© Bianca Studio

​These are contrasted with introductions of warmth via a feature Californian burl wood, introducing colour and patterns in an organic way. Vintage and restored furniture ​are strategically dotted around, ​reflective of the client's eye for collectibles and curated corners. Large plants create natural divisions, zoning out the varied seating arrangements to allow for privacy and solitude - all the while retaining the ​inviting, simplistic nature of Otaku.

Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Bianca Studio
Otaku Cafe / shell+core - Interior Photography, Wood
© Bianca Studio

Project gallery

shell+core
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates

Cite: "Otaku Cafe / shell+core " 08 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027738/otaku-cafe-shell-plus-core> ISSN 0719-8884

