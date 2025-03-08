Otaku Cafe / shell+core

+ 14

Design Team: Ghalia Korban, Jade Daniel, Jijo Thomas, Ajmal Shereef

General Constructing: Exceptional Interiors

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: PS LAB

Country: United Arab Emirates

​The brief was to design a cafe space representing a growing local​ favorite, Otaku, where the Abu Dhabi-based interior architecture firm, shell+core, drew inspiration ​from its waterfront context in a novel, unconventional setting.

​Otaku's pre-existing locations ​across the UAE are clean and minimal, with derivations from contemporary Japanese design. ​Inspired by it's sea view context​ in the new Al Qana district, ​shell+core carried through principles of wabi-sabi, ​e​mbracing the idea of 'wisdom in natural beauty'​ - exposing the imperfection in raw materials such as wood, concrete and stone - earthy materials that will constantly change over time, alluding to an evolving space and brand.

​Driven by its context and irregular shape, ​the space ​is unbounded by convention. Approached as a negative space with Tadao Ando inspired architecture, Otaku is a bold contrast of warm materials against brutalist blocks, exposing the beauty of raw materials. Fluid forms feature throughout, alluding to the essence of the waterfront. Reflective materials and intentional lighting allow for playful interactions of light and shadow, creating an emphasis on depth and ever-changing patterns.

Existing beam and column structures are left untouched, adding a rugged nonchalance to the space amidst the bold concrete volumes that encompass it. The central existing column is treated as an art piece in itself - partially cladded with a crisp, rich wood pattern that both contrasts and exposes its rough nature, further monumentalized via indirect lighting that bleeds onto the aggregate concrete flooring.

​These are contrasted with introductions of warmth via a feature Californian burl wood, introducing colour and patterns in an organic way. Vintage and restored furniture ​are strategically dotted around, ​reflective of the client's eye for collectibles and curated corners. Large plants create natural divisions, zoning out the varied seating arrangements to allow for privacy and solitude - all the while retaining the ​inviting, simplistic nature of Otaku.