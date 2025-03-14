Malhar Weekend Home / Deearth Architects

+ 24

Houses • India Architects: Deearth Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 408 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Yadu Pradeep

Lead Architects: Ar. Vivek PP, Ar. Nishan M.

Lead Team: Vivek PP, Nishan M.

Design Team: Sakshi, Jamsheed, Naveen

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: T Dac Structural

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Kiara Lighting

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Kiara Lighting

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Malhar is a weekend home set amidst a lush 6-acre farmland in Payyannur, Kannur, North Kerala. Designed as a retreat for Anoop and Swapna, the residence embodies their deep-rooted love for music and agriculture. Initially planned as a weekend home, Malhar will eventually transition into their permanent residence once they return from Bangalore. The house is envisioned as a welcoming space for guests and friends who share a passion for music, nature, and folk arts.

The site is rich with Arecanut trees and features a seasonal canal running through its centre, with the terrain sloping towards it from all sides. Only a quarter of the total land was designated for development, ensuring minimal disturbance to the natural landscape. The design responds to the owners' desire to live amidst lush greenery, where they can enjoy the rhythm of rain and the sounds of music in harmony with nature.

True to its name, inspired by the Malhar raga associated with rain and melody, the house is conceived as an open-plan design that seamlessly blends architecture with the environment. The program includes family living spaces, a kitchen, dining areas, two master bedrooms, a guest bedroom, a pool, and a dedicated music area. These spaces are designed to engage with natural elements rain, wind, sunlight, and the existing stream offering a serene and immersive experience.

Payyannur's tropical wet climate, characterized by heavy monsoons, high humidity, and dry summers, necessitated a climate-responsive architectural approach. The home is designed to maximize cross-ventilation and natural cooling, reducing dependence on artificial climate control. Key structural elements, including the roof, walls, windows, and overhangs, were carefully chosen to create a comfortable indoor environment. The sloping Mangalore-pattern tile roof complements the topography while allowing for effective rainwater drainage.

The spatial experience is designed to be multisensory, guiding visitors through thresholds, varying levels, and a rich material palette. The house is integrated into the contours of the site, appearing as though it emerges naturally from the land. Exposed laterite walls, crafted from locally sourced stone, seamlessly connect built and unbuilt spaces. A carefully choreographed journey leads visitors through a series of laterite steps and green pockets, enhancing the tactile experience of movement through the site.

The entrance foyer and sit-out act as a visual frame, capturing the surrounding landscape. The transition into the home is designed to evoke a sense of wonder, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. The foyer opens to a large courtyard, an infinity pool, and a music gazebo set against the backdrop of Arecanut trees. The home's L-shaped layout ensures openness, allowing light and ventilation to flow uninterrupted while maintaining strong visual connections to the landscape.

The minimal use of concrete makes the structure appear light and grounded, reinforcing its organic connection to the site. Steel lintels and roofing with Mangalore tiles ensure structural efficiency while maintaining a delicate aesthetic. The material palette is dominated by grey tones, and Kota stone provides a calm and neutral backdrop, allowing the changing seasons, music, and human presence to animate the space. Malhar is not just a home; it is an evolving dialogue between architecture, music, and nature, an invitation to experience life through the rhythm of the environment.