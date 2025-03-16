Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice

+ 10

Lead Team: Vrinda Seksaria

Design Team: Santosh Thorat, Niti Gourisaria

Technical Team: Nikita Mendonca

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Suhas Chande

General Constructing: Suthragrahyam - Woodwork and Copper work

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. A farmhouse situated amidst the rural landscapes on the edges of the Deccan Region in Maharashtra was designed as a unified structure comprising versatile multipurpose spaces complemented by a single attached bedroom. Its spacious layout facilitated the utilization of the house for communal activities such as yoga, dance, theater, and farming within the local community.

Nestled amidst a grove of chickoo trees, the farmhouse featured a roof soaring above the treetops, oriented towards the farm and benefiting from the gentle north light in a region characterized by extreme heat and rainfall. The central bay is flanked by a deep veranda to the north and a narrower one, enclosing a courtyard and water feature, to the south, enabling effective climate control and promoting natural air circulation.

Constructed using indigenous materials by teams of skilled craftsmen from diverse regions of India, the project was a collaborative effort. The building was structurally arranged with a sturdy basalt foundation and plinth, transitioning into robust basalt walls and layered rammed earth walls. These substantial masses resembled ancient ruins, onto which a wooden framework was affixed to transform it into a habitable space, adorned with wooden decking, copper roof tiles and accents, and wooden shingles. Its design ensures that it leaves behind only the faintest imprint on the surrounding environment, embodying a philosophy of sustainable living and harmonious coexistence with nature.