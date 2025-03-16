Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 2 of 15Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 3 of 15Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 4 of 15Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 5 of 15Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
India
  • Lead Team: Vrinda Seksaria
  • Design Team: Santosh Thorat, Niti Gourisaria
  • Technical Team: Nikita Mendonca
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Suhas Chande
  • General Constructing: Suthragrahyam - Woodwork and Copper work
  • Country: India
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 2 of 15
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca

Text description provided by the architects. A farmhouse situated amidst the rural landscapes on the edges of the Deccan Region in Maharashtra was designed as a unified structure comprising versatile multipurpose spaces complemented by a single attached bedroom. Its spacious layout facilitated the utilization of the house for communal activities such as yoga, dance, theater, and farming within the local community.

Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 13 of 15
Site Plan
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 4 of 15
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca

Nestled amidst a grove of chickoo trees, the farmhouse featured a roof soaring above the treetops, oriented towards the farm and benefiting from the gentle north light in a region characterized by extreme heat and rainfall. The central bay is flanked by a deep veranda to the north and a narrower one, enclosing a courtyard and water feature, to the south, enabling effective climate control and promoting natural air circulation.

Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 10 of 15
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 15 of 15
Section
Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 5 of 15
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca

Constructed using indigenous materials by teams of skilled craftsmen from diverse regions of India, the project was a collaborative effort. The building was structurally arranged with a sturdy basalt foundation and plinth, transitioning into robust basalt walls and layered rammed earth walls. These substantial masses resembled ancient ruins, onto which a wooden framework was affixed to transform it into a habitable space, adorned with wooden decking, copper roof tiles and accents, and wooden shingles. Its design ensures that it leaves behind only the faintest imprint on the surrounding environment, embodying a philosophy of sustainable living and harmonious coexistence with nature.

Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice - Image 6 of 15
© Vrinda Seksaria, Santosh Thorat, Nikita Mendonca

Project gallery

Cite: "Pali Farmhouse / Metis Practice" 16 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

