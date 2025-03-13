Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. Egypt
  % Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd.

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd.

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Egypt
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. Arabica Roastery is exhibiting for the first time at U-Venues, a complex located in the heart of New Cairo. Located in North Africa, where the Nile River flows through the country, Egypt is a vast desert area dotted with ancient ruins. While the country's history and culture remain strong, modern urban development is also progressing. The space was designed with a concept inspired by the idea of "piling up."

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 3 of 17
© Nour El Refai
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 9 of 17
© Nour El Refai

To express the irregular landscape of the quarry throughout the entire space, limestone rocks modularized into 800mm are stacked in a stair-like manner from the roasting room and coffee counter to the seating area. This creates an organic flow and varying height differences, resulting in a comfortable space with balanced sight lines.

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 4 of 17
© Nour El Refai
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 7 of 17
© Nour El Refai
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 17 of 17
Floor Plan
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 5 of 17
© Nour El Refai

In addition, while the barista, roasting machine, and jute bags are symbolically presented with a luminescent membrane on the entire surface, the seating area is contrasted by surface luminescence limited only to the benches where guests stay.

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 14 of 17
© Nour El Refai
% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 13 of 17
© Nour El Refai

On the entrance floor and niche seating walls, % Arabica's unique hieroglyphic designs, inspired by ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs, are incorporated as interior elements, creating a space that combines traditional elements with contemporary expression.

% Arabica Egypt Cairo Roastery / no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd. - Image 11 of 17
© Nour El Refai

no.10 NOMURA Co., Ltd.
Top #Tags