World
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects

Visitor Center
Germany
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 3 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. Visitor Centre Stones Water Light at Lake Edersee - The Stones Water Light visitor centre at Lake Edersee, Germany, offers both locals and visitors an open cultural space that fosters a balance between social and ecological sustainability. Located directly adjacent to the UNESCO-listed Kellerwald-Edersee National Park, the centre is designed as a venue for exploring regenerative thinking and action while also honoring the region's rich history.

Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 12 of 26
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Exterior Photography
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

A Strong Connection to the Edersee Dam. At the heart of the visitor centre's concept is its strong connection to the Edersee dam, an iconic structure deeply embedded in the local community's identity. The dam symbolizes the region's transformation from a poor rural area into a nationally significant destination and holds a vivid history - from its construction during the imperial era 100 years ago, its destruction and reconstruction during World War II, to its present-day role as a hub for green energy production and a key landmark in the natural and cultural landscape.

Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 5 of 26
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 11 of 26
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

Architectural Concept: A Symbolic Cut Through the Dam. The architectural design of Stones Water Light is inspired by a symbolic section cut through the dam, mirroring its form and revealing hidden inner spaces shaped by tunnels and shafts. The visitor centre acts as a physical and conceptual link between the central square of the village of Edersee and the dam itself, reinforcing its historical and cultural significance. The tower-like structure rises above the landscape, offering visitors panoramic views of the lake and dam. A large window in the foyer creates a visual connection to the dam, seamlessly integrating it into the interior experience.

Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 4 of 26
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 24 of 26
Section

A Multi-Layered Visitor Experience. The ground floor and outdoor areas serve as community spaces, fostering gathering, education, and cultural exchange. Inside, visitors are guided through an open and seamlessly connected spatial experience, leading them to an information and lounge area before descending to the lower-level museum space. Here, an immersive light installation brings the dam's vivid history to life, allowing guests to engage with its past in an atmospheric way. The walkable rooftop further enhances the experience, offering different viewpoints that showcase not only the dam but also the surrounding natural landscape.

Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 8 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 10 of 26
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
Stones Water Light / Christoph Hesse Architects - Image 9 of 26
Courtesy of Christoph Hesse Architects

A Place for Reflection, Learning, and Connection. The Stones Water Light visitor centre offers a multi-layered experience - a space for learning, contemplation, and connection with people, nature, and history. Through its design and location, the centre reaffirms the cultural and ecological significance of Lake Edersee, ensuring its story continues to inspire future generations.

Project location

Address:Edersee, Germany

Christoph Hesse Architects
Top #Tags