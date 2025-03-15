Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Portugal
  5. MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

Save
Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 5 of 41
© João Rey

MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 1 of 41MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 2 of 41MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 3 of 41MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 4 of 41MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Porto, Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Marlim Costa Cabral refurbishment project is located in the city of Porto and aimed to convert the existing four-storey building into seven flats of different types. 

Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 2 of 41
© João Rey

The intervention sought to maintain the structure and interior configuration of the existing building, adapting the spaces to the functionalities introduced by the new programme and to contemporary way of living. It sought to safeguard the character of the pre-existing building, which was well preserved, providing it with better living conditions and comfort through new solutions, materials and finishes. Characterising elements such as interior doors, friezes, trims, skirting boards, carved ceilings, stonework and others were kept wherever possible, in order to safeguard the building's character and memory. The window frames were replaced with new ones of an identical design, in order to meet the new housing requirements, namely safety and thermal and acoustic comfort. The intervention essentially involved the construction of new kitchens and bathrooms, located in such a way as to concentrate the vertical technical ducts, minimising the impact on the pre-existing building. It was also decided to make use of the roof space by making mezzanines for complementary multipurpose spaces, illuminated and ventilated by skylights. 

Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 10 of 41
© João Rey
Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 34 of 41
© João Rey
Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 37 of 41
Plan - Second and third floor
Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 3 of 41
© João Rey

On the ground floor, the backyard was upgraded into a garden area complemented by a shed at the bottom. This outdoor area, although divided into two parts to be used by the two flats that can access it, has enriched the whole. 

Save this picture!
MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 4 of 41
© João Rey

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua Costa Cabral, Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPortugal
Cite: "MARLIM Costa Cabral Residential Building / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa" [Edifício MARLIM Costa Cabral / Atelier d'Arquitectura Lopes da Costa] 15 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027730/marlim-costa-cabral-residential-building-atelier-darquitectura-lopes-da-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags