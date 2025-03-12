Single Family House / YY87 Architektura

+ 16

Lead Team: Damian Florczykiewicz

Design Team: YY87 Architektura

Structure Engineer: Piotr Śliwiński - 8Poziom

Hvac Engineer: Mateusz Kreis - Limaterm

Mep Engineer: Andrzej Laszuk

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The house consists of two distinctly defined sections. The two-story structure aligned along the street's facade is scaled to fit with the neighboring buildings, integrating seamlessly into the rural context of the area.

The building's layout, with the ridge parallel to the road, did not allow for maximum utilization of the plot's potential; therefore, the section containing the living area was rotated. This non-orthogonal positioning reveals stunning views along the diagonal of the lake, inviting the surrounding landscape into the interior of the home.

Carefully selected finishing materials reference local traditions. Monolithic forms emphasize the Warmian character of the architecture.