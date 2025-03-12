Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura

Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 2 of 21Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Exterior PhotographySingle Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 4 of 21Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 5 of 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Poland
  • Lead Team: Damian Florczykiewicz
  • Design Team: YY87 Architektura
  • Structure Engineer: Piotr Śliwiński - 8Poziom
  • Hvac Engineer: Mateusz Kreis - Limaterm
  • Mep Engineer: Andrzej Laszuk
  • Country: Poland
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 2 of 21
© Nate Cook Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The house consists of two distinctly defined sections. The two-story structure aligned along the street's facade is scaled to fit with the neighboring buildings, integrating seamlessly into the rural context of the area.

Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Exterior Photography
© Nate Cook Photography
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 18 of 21
Site Plan
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 7 of 21
© Nate Cook Photography

The building's layout, with the ridge parallel to the road, did not allow for maximum utilization of the plot's potential; therefore, the section containing the living area was rotated. This non-orthogonal positioning reveals stunning views along the diagonal of the lake, inviting the surrounding landscape into the interior of the home.

Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 4 of 21
© Nate Cook Photography
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 20 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Image 5 of 21
© Nate Cook Photography

Carefully selected finishing materials reference local traditions. Monolithic forms emphasize the Warmian character of the architecture.

Single Family House / YY87 Architektura - Exterior Photography
© Nate Cook Photography

About this office
YY87 Architektura
Brick

