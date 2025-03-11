Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia

Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 2 of 25Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 3 of 25Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 4 of 25Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 5 of 25Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Fire Station
France
  • Architects: Studio Pia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:11h45
  • structure: ISB
  • Lead Team: Pierre-Louis Filippi
  • Design Team: Studio Pia
  • Architecture Offices: Filippi & Architectes Associés
  • Fluids: SMI
  • Country: France
Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 2 of 25
© 11h45

Text description provided by the architects. An ultra-functional organization is essential to ensure the firefighters' efficiency in case of an emergency. The process, coded and mechanical, guided the organization of spaces that follow each other like a machine serving its users: dirty locker rooms, showers, clean locker rooms, living spaces — all interactions are designed to minimize space and time loss.

Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 6 of 25
© 11h45
Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 23 of 25
Plan
Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 3 of 25
© 11h45

The landscape integration guided the search for plasticity. The sloping topography allows for a semi-embedded building, reducing its impact on this remarkable site. A work of material, here tinted concrete in the mass that takes on the colors of the site's minerals (rhyolite and red pyrite), contributes to the integration and affirmation of the building. Like the rock that composes the landscape, the concrete is sculpted in the mass to offer users and passersby, residents, and visitors, an integrated, functional, and identifiable fire station.

Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 4 of 25
© 11h45
Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 18 of 25
© 11h45

The symbolism of the program and the landscape integration are therefore the guiding principles of the project. By refining the layout, we proposed to close the station along the road to function as a patio open to the panorama of the Fango Delta. The walls are used as a protective envelope against the visual intrusion and noise from the road. The clarity of the approach is defined by the building's purpose: both a workplace and a living space.

Galeria Emergency Center / Studio Pia - Image 5 of 25
© 11h45

Project location

Address:Galeria, Haute-Corse, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Pia
Office

