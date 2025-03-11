Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 2 of 3111 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 3 of 3111 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 5 of 3111 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Buildings
Belgium
  • Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Arcelor Mittal, Nivolo, Rose’s Natural Homes, Trio Lighting, Veranda Service
  • Lead Team: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin
  • Design Team: LoAdrien Gros, Montse Balle, Fiachra McCarthy, Tara McKenna, Artem Alexandrov
  • Landscape Architecture: Carbonifère
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Formes & Structures
  • Country: Belgium
More Specs
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 2 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the economic logic of a developer wishing to renovate an 8-unit building while adding a penthouse on the roof, the architects suggested an alternative.

11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 3 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 23 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 10 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux

Rather than creating an exclusive private space on the top floor, the project reimagines and extends the existing surface to create a new typology of duplex flats, each accessing a roof garden through double-helix staircases.

11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Maxime Delvaux
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 28 of 31
Section
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 5 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux
11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 13 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux

In total 11 dwellings, including the conversion of the former backyard garages into a shared garden, this development ultimately argues on its own scale and, paradoxically in the context of a private commission, for a certain idea of communality.

11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Image 6 of 31
© Maxime Delvaux

Project location

Address:112 rue du Croissant, 1190 Forest, Belgium

O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureBuildingsBelgium

Cite: "11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S." 11 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027724/11-dwellings-in-forest-ouvrages> ISSN 0719-8884

