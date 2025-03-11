11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

+ 26

Residential Architecture, Buildings • Belgium Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Delvaux

Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain Arcelor Mittal, Nivolo, Rose's Natural Homes, Trio Lighting, Veranda Service

Lead Team: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin

Design Team: LoAdrien Gros, Montse Balle, Fiachra McCarthy, Tara McKenna, Artem Alexandrov

Landscape Architecture: Carbonifère

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Formes & Structures

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the economic logic of a developer wishing to renovate an 8-unit building while adding a penthouse on the roof, the architects suggested an alternative.

Rather than creating an exclusive private space on the top floor, the project reimagines and extends the existing surface to create a new typology of duplex flats, each accessing a roof garden through double-helix staircases.

In total 11 dwellings, including the conversion of the former backyard garages into a shared garden, this development ultimately argues on its own scale and, paradoxically in the context of a private commission, for a certain idea of communality.