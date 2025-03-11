11 Dwellings in Forest / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

-
Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.
- Area: 1400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
-
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Arcelor Mittal, Nivolo, Rose’s Natural Homes, Trio Lighting, Veranda Service
- Lead Team: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin
- Design Team: LoAdrien Gros, Montse Balle, Fiachra McCarthy, Tara McKenna, Artem Alexandrov
- Landscape Architecture: Carbonifère
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Formes & Structures
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. Faced with the economic logic of a developer wishing to renovate an 8-unit building while adding a penthouse on the roof, the architects suggested an alternative.
Rather than creating an exclusive private space on the top floor, the project reimagines and extends the existing surface to create a new typology of duplex flats, each accessing a roof garden through double-helix staircases.
In total 11 dwellings, including the conversion of the former backyard garages into a shared garden, this development ultimately argues on its own scale and, paradoxically in the context of a private commission, for a certain idea of communality.