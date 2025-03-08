Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC)

Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC)

Save

Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 2 of 26Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 3 of 26Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 4 of 26Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 5 of 26Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Lake Beze, Nashik, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 6 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

"We want a modern oasis to retire to with our little boys on the weekends" was a brief given to us by our clients who are busy medical professionals with a very hectic life in the city. The couple wished to cherish and recreate their favourite moments from their many travels and immortalize them within their new home.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 7 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Yadnyesh Joshi

Set on a grassy expanse overlooking the backwaters of Lake Beze, Pavilion House is an escape from the city. Inspired by the prairie style low-lying homes, the house is composed predominantly of steel and is grounded with a strategic use of glass to establish a visceral connection to the landscape.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 13 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

The views from and of the house were a prominent driving force for the formal design decisions. "What began as an idea that we thought would benefit the neighbours to the east and north developed into something that had a sense of grounding on the main volume and also forced a better relationship between the landscape and architecture." We all look back on this decision with a certain fondness and credit it for the qualitative returns it has paid for the project.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 16 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 23 of 26
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 2 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

Pavilion House is not complex in its layout, it is essentially divided into a living/entertainment space and a more private section to house the sleeping quarters. The interior layout is also reflected in its formal resolution with 2 different construction and roofing styles to create distinct volumes. A flat, accessible roof over 12' tall living spaces was a volumetric necessity that extends from the open kitchen to the living room onto the 270-degree pool deck and eventually leads to the terrace above. In contrast, a lean-to roof in the bedrooms lends a more intimate and cozy volume for the family to retire to after spending the day with friends.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 17 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 19 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

The design is a response to the need for having large gatherings as well as quiet, intimate moments. However, what elevates the building is the cohesion between the architectural design and spaces by TAC, along with the choice of interior materiality by Salonee Ashtekar of Krei Studios. A refined curation of furniture and finishes adorns the interior spaces to bring out the client's understated and monochromatic taste with strategic material and colour offsets to inject vibrancy, youth, and warmth.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 15 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 4 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

To embrace the indoor-outdoor living, almost every space connects to the outdoors and landscape both physically and visually. A parabolic roofline on the home's western facade is not only a practical extension of the living room deck offering respite from the afternoon sunshine but is visually striking as well. "We wanted the long, continuous plane of the outdoor roof to create a dramatic line extending the interior along the exterior. There is a very dramatic effect created when you view the outdoor space from west to south or vice versa." Central to this deck is a shimmering, black, mirror-like pool that serves to reflect the trees and the architecture. It was a shared vision between TAC, interior designer Salonee Ashtekar, and the clients. Designed as an overground pool, we chose to reflect the black monolithic-jewel-like quality inside and out.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 3 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 18 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

Experientially, Pavilion House is a study in muted harmony. The stark white cladding and brushed metal of the exterior give way to a striking black-and-grey palette indoors. In the living areas, warm neutrals return with great impact, enhancing the sense of openness and inviting comfort.

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Yadnyesh Joshi
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 25 of 26
Section
Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 12 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

The landscape design is a take on desert landscape with the choice of flora that would thrive in the hot dry summers of Nasik. It is intended to blend with the wild grassy surroundings while still retaining habitability and playfulness requested by our clients. We tend to celebrate the imperfect and untamed pairings that have emerged on our site with the landscape and the building. 

Save this picture!
Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC) - Image 5 of 26
© Yadnyesh Joshi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Architecture Company (TAC)
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Pavilion House / The Architecture Company (TAC)" 08 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027709/pavilion-house-the-architecture-company-tac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags