Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects

Team: Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk, Michel Schreinemache s with Baekhyun Chi, Inpe van Heeswijk, Joep van Amelsvoort, Valeria AIexei, Monika Popkiwiecz, Diego Ramozzi, Wenda Andryani

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Secret Forest —a pavilion in the forests of South Korea — is enclosing three trees. By mirroring this little piece of the forest, a whole new landscape is being created, a forest on its own.

Located in the Samseon mountain, tree pavilion Secret Forest is designed as a pan of the Anyang Public An Project 7 (APAP7) and was delivered in December 2023 In the pavilion, three trees are being enclosed and looking from the inside of the pavilion to the outside, a new perspective on the landscape has been given, by mirroring this little piece of the forest. Altogether, the function of a vantage point has been reinvented.

The closer the visitor gets to the central space of the pavilion, the more they are being forced to experience the lonely trees that are separated from the forest. By moving outside via the circular pathway, the trees are being connected to the 'real' forest again.

From the entrance, the visitor's gaze is directed inside or outside, to the scenes. Next, the pavilion challenges the pedestrians to follow the circular path to experience different views. The walls rise and fall and direct the view of the visitor.

Conen steel has been used as main material for its strength and freedom of form, possibility to bend, and for its span distance Conen gives the pavilion a natural look on the outside, a bit of roughness and a brown orange color that fits the forest well Inside there is this mirroring world that is enhanced by using a reflecting stainless steel