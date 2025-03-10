Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. South Korea
  5. Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects

Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects

Save

Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 2 of 18Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 3 of 18Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 4 of 18Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 5 of 18Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Cultural Architecture
South Korea
  • Architects: NEXT architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongbaek Lee
  • Team: Bart Reuser, Marijn Schenk, Michel Schreinemache s with Baekhyun Chi, Inpe van Heeswijk, Joep van Amelsvoort, Valeria AIexei, Monika Popkiwiecz, Diego Ramozzi, Wenda Andryani
  • Country: South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 2 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Secret Forest —a pavilion in the forests of South Korea — is enclosing three trees. By mirroring this little piece of the forest, a whole new landscape is being created, a forest on its own.

Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 6 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 17 of 18
Site Plan
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 3 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

Located in the Samseon mountain, tree pavilion Secret Forest is designed as a pan of the Anyang Public An Project 7 (APAP7) and was delivered in December 2023 In the pavilion, three trees are being enclosed and looking from the inside of the pavilion to the outside, a new perspective on the landscape has been given, by mirroring this little piece of the forest. Altogether, the function of a vantage point has been reinvented.

Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 4 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

The closer the visitor gets to the central space of the pavilion, the more they are being forced to experience the lonely trees that are separated from the forest. By moving outside via the circular pathway, the trees are being connected to the 'real' forest again.

Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 11 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 18 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 9 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee
Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 12 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

From the entrance, the visitor's gaze is directed inside or outside, to the scenes. Next, the pavilion challenges the pedestrians to follow the circular path to experience different views. The walls rise and fall and direct the view of the visitor.

Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 5 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

Conen steel has been used as main material for its strength and freedom of form, possibility to bend, and for its span distance Conen gives the pavilion a natural look on the outside, a bit of roughness and a brown orange color that fits the forest well Inside there is this mirroring world that is enhanced by using a reflecting stainless steel

Save this picture!
Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects - Image 14 of 18
© Yongbaek Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NEXT architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureSouth Korea
Cite: "Secret Forest Tree Pavilion / NEXT architects" 10 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027689/secret-forest-tree-pavilion-next-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags