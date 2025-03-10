Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU

Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU

Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 2 of 10Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Interior Photography, WoodSijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 4 of 10Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 5 of 10Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - More Images+ 5

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurant
South Korea
  • Architects: design CHOU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  53
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:kimdonggyu
Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 2 of 10
© kimdonggyu

Text description provided by the architects. Changes in seasons come slowly. You can measure the color of the landscape, the direction in which the wind blows, and the depth of light. However, the first place to notice the change is the food on the table. Cooking with seasonal ingredients. Or it's only natural to look for food that goes well with the season, just as you think of such wild greens and fresh vegetables and cool naengmyeon in the hot summer.

Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 5 of 10
© kimdonggyu
Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Interior Photography, Wood
© kimdonggyu
Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 10 of 10
Floor Plan
Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 8 of 10
© kimdonggyu

Back then, Hanam was a modern bistro with seasonal dishes and alcoholic beverages. Just as the name itself means the season, it is better to use various ingredients and recipes for each season than to have fixed food. We serve a meal. We keep the rain, wind, air, and sun intact in accordance with the flow of nature on our land. Steel material that grows in vaults. The design team started working on this idea and the interaction of light. I wanted to express the change.

Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 7 of 10
© kimdonggyu
Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 9 of 10
© kimdonggyu

The main structure and lower colored glass blocks face each other as they enter the space. At the same time, the light coming inwards reaches the user over time. The crimson micro cement used throughout the space is a hat that comes into the interior. It becomes an element that gives depth to space through flesh. It abstracts the shadow change that occurs in the sundial. Hanam's logo gives the symbolism of space.

Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU - Image 6 of 10
© kimdonggyu

Project location

Address:Misagangbyeonbuk-ro, Hanam-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

About this office
design CHOU
Office

