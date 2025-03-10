Sijul Restaurant / design CHOU

+ 5

Restaurant • South Korea Architects: design CHOU

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 53 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: kimdonggyu

Program: Restaurant

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Changes in seasons come slowly. You can measure the color of the landscape, the direction in which the wind blows, and the depth of light. However, the first place to notice the change is the food on the table. Cooking with seasonal ingredients. Or it's only natural to look for food that goes well with the season, just as you think of such wild greens and fresh vegetables and cool naengmyeon in the hot summer.

Back then, Hanam was a modern bistro with seasonal dishes and alcoholic beverages. Just as the name itself means the season, it is better to use various ingredients and recipes for each season than to have fixed food. We serve a meal. We keep the rain, wind, air, and sun intact in accordance with the flow of nature on our land. Steel material that grows in vaults. The design team started working on this idea and the interaction of light. I wanted to express the change.

The main structure and lower colored glass blocks face each other as they enter the space. At the same time, the light coming inwards reaches the user over time. The crimson micro cement used throughout the space is a hat that comes into the interior. It becomes an element that gives depth to space through flesh. It abstracts the shadow change that occurs in the sundial. Hanam's logo gives the symbolism of space.