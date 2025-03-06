Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori

+ 10

Wellbeing • City of kyoto, Japan Architects: Koyori

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 35 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Junichi Usui

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ModuleX , beautygarage

Construction: Maruchu Archibuild

Lighting Plan: ModuleX

Furniture: Akitomo Furniture Workshop

Exterior: Fukei(Keisuke Sato)

City: City of kyoto

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This salon has been designed as a space that maximizes the history of the region and the charm of the building, offering visitors a truly special experience. By using traditional earthen flooring as the main feature and applying a modern composition to the existing structure, we have created a space where the warmth of natural materials harmonizes with a sense of tranquility.

The original building structure has been integrated as part of the design, with intentionally high ceilings and oversized fittings, creating a vertically expansive and open space. Natural light softly illuminates the interior, and the interplay of light and shadow throughout the day offers visitors a constantly evolving expression of the space.

By exposing the existing structural framework and finishing all other surfaces with white earthen plaster, we have simplified the elements of the space, eliminating unnecessary distractions to create a comfortable environment where visitors can feel at ease. This simple yet serene design not only ensures functionality as a workspace but also provides a sense of calm and relaxation to all who enter.

As a space deeply rooted in the community, this salon inherits the charm of a building cherished for generations while introducing new value and a sense of healing. By respecting tradition while incorporating contemporary sensibilities, we aim to create a space that transcends time and generations, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit.