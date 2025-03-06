Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori

Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 2 of 15Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Interior Photography, WoodYasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairYasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Exterior Photography, Wood, DoorYasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing
City of kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: Koyori
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  35
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Junichi Usui
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ModuleX, beautygarage
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door
© Junichi Usui

Text description provided by the architects. This salon has been designed as a space that maximizes the history of the region and the charm of the building, offering visitors a truly special experience. By using traditional earthen flooring as the main feature and applying a modern composition to the existing structure, we have created a space where the warmth of natural materials harmonizes with a sense of tranquility.

Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 13 of 15
© Junichi Usui

The original building structure has been integrated as part of the design, with intentionally high ceilings and oversized fittings, creating a vertically expansive and open space. Natural light softly illuminates the interior, and the interplay of light and shadow throughout the day offers visitors a constantly evolving expression of the space.

Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Interior Photography, Wood
© Junichi Usui
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 15 of 15
Floor Plan
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Junichi Usui
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 9 of 15
© Junichi Usui

By exposing the existing structural framework and finishing all other surfaces with white earthen plaster, we have simplified the elements of the space, eliminating unnecessary distractions to create a comfortable environment where visitors can feel at ease. This simple yet serene design not only ensures functionality as a workspace but also provides a sense of calm and relaxation to all who enter.

Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 11 of 15
© Junichi Usui

As a space deeply rooted in the community, this salon inherits the charm of a building cherished for generations while introducing new value and a sense of healing. By respecting tradition while incorporating contemporary sensibilities, we aim to create a space that transcends time and generations, leaving a lasting impression on all who visit.

Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 7 of 15
© Junichi Usui
Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori - Image 10 of 15
© Junichi Usui

Project location

Address:City of kyoto, kyoto prefecture, Japan

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingJapan
Cite: "Yasukawa Hair Salon / Koyori" 06 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027616/yasukawa-hair-salon-koyori> ISSN 0719-8884

