Cuu Office / Koyori

Japanese Paper: Wataru Hatano

Program / Use / Building Function: Salon & Retail

Steel Frame: Rakusai Giken

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This project marks the renewal of our Kyoto office as a space to launch new ventures. With rising construction costs in recent years, new builds and large-scale renovations have become increasingly difficult for all but a select few. In response, we sought to explore more accessible and approachable ways to enrich everyday living, leading to the launch of this initiative.

Specifically, the space serves as a salon offering interior design consultations, seasonal dining experiences, and lifestyle proposals. It also features a curated selection of lifestyle goods, crafts, artworks, fragrances, books, and related items for sale. Additionally, it functions as an event space for exhibitions and workshops. Through this diverse range of services, we aim to inspire discovery and joy in the daily lives of our visitors.

The spatial design avoids partitions, allowing natural light to softly diffuse through curtains and fill the entire area. To facilitate exhibitions and events, the walls are thoughtfully prepared for practical use, while washi paper gently diffuses light, and carpeted floors provide warmth underfoot. The building's 45-year-old structure has been intentionally preserved, celebrating its natural aging and imperfections as integral elements of the design. Rather than concealing the wear of time, we embraced its patina and texture to evoke a sense of authenticity and timeless character. We hope this space will add new color and richness to the lives and hearts of all who visit.