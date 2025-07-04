House of Borrowed Scenery / Atelier JingJing

+ 33

Houses, Renovation • China Architects: Atelier JingJing

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Weiqi Jin

Lead Architects: jingjing

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in a hutong neighborhood of Beijing's old city, occupying an area of approximately 97 square meters, surrounded by a dense residential courtyard. Before this renovation, the space had undergone a previous transformation by another team, making this project a second optimization (re-renovation).