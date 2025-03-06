Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. South Korea
  5. Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS

Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS

Save

Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 2 of 20Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 12 of 20Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 15 of 20Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 9 of 20Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Offices Interiors, Retail Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: JYA-RCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  88
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kyung Noh
  • Lead Architects: Won Youmin, Jo Janghee
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 6 of 20
© Kyung Noh

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the major renovation of an old, deteriorated house into a space that serves as a resale shop, repair workshop, and office for Hermes, a luxury brand. The design process began with a fundamental question: What is the essence of a product that is considered a luxury, and why do people purchase such products?

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 7 of 20
© Kyung Noh
Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 8 of 20
© Kyung Noh

We realized that this is not fundamentally different from the long-standing architectural practice of studying, referencing, and reinterpreting classical works. In other words, luxury is often established through the accumulation of time, the stories embedded within it, and the authority that emerges from this history—serving as a standard of absolute beauty and value.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Column
© Kyung Noh

This provides a sense of tradition and shared appreciation that cannot be easily achieved through short-term success. Perhaps this is why people seek to define valuable objects through luxury and attempt to establish a standard of beauty through the classics. Accordingly, the design process began with the first Hermes store in Paris, France.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 3 of 20
© Kyung Noh

We analyzed the architectural style of the Renaissance-era building where the first store, still operating in its original location, was established. The goal was to reinterpret its architectural essence from a contemporary perspective. Through this approach, we sought to reconnect with Renaissance values, which, in turn, link back to the architectural principles of ancient Greece and Rome. The planning process started with an analysis of the tripartite façade composition typical of Renaissance palazzos, incorporating these principles into the new building's façade.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 2 of 20
© Kyung Noh

To achieve an enduring sense of beauty, we employed geometry and proportion, which have long been regarded as absolute ideals. Depth was introduced to the façade to create a perspective-driven image, and an efficient grid system was applied. At the same time, we embraced transparency—one of the defining characteristics of modern architecture—to seamlessly integrate the façade with the interior space. Additionally, a modular façade system with simple forms was utilized to overcome the material limitations of classical architecture.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 4 of 20
© Kyung Noh

This proposal aimed to create a continuous architectural value by merging classical aesthetics with modern technology. Inside, a central staircase serves as a sculptural object, connecting the basement to the rooftop while visually linking the exterior and interior spaces.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 5 of 20
© Kyung Noh
Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 15 of 20
© Kyung Noh

The signature Hermes orange color was used to reinforce the staircase's centrality as an object within the space. Elsewhere, neutral materials were chosen to create a sense of unity in the narrow space and to act as a backdrop for the products. Furthermore, the same materials were extended to both interior and exterior areas, allowing the entrance and courtyard to be perceived as a continuous spatial experience.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 9 of 20
© Kyung Noh

The architecture is designed to appear simple at first glance while evoking a sense of timeless beauty ingrained within us. Through its repetitive simplicity, we aimed to convey a sense of craftsmanship and dedication, allowing the resonance between the luxury products and the architecture to emerge naturally.

Save this picture!
Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS - Image 20 of 20
© Kyung Noh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JYA-RCHITECTS
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignOffices InteriorsRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS" 06 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027600/yongsan-francoreen-hq-jya-rchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags