Yongsan Francoreen HQ / JYA-RCHITECTS

+ 15

Design Team: Im Kyumin

Technical Team: Im Kyumin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hangil

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Jungyeon

General Constructing: Dots Construction

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the major renovation of an old, deteriorated house into a space that serves as a resale shop, repair workshop, and office for Hermes, a luxury brand. The design process began with a fundamental question: What is the essence of a product that is considered a luxury, and why do people purchase such products?

We realized that this is not fundamentally different from the long-standing architectural practice of studying, referencing, and reinterpreting classical works. In other words, luxury is often established through the accumulation of time, the stories embedded within it, and the authority that emerges from this history—serving as a standard of absolute beauty and value.

This provides a sense of tradition and shared appreciation that cannot be easily achieved through short-term success. Perhaps this is why people seek to define valuable objects through luxury and attempt to establish a standard of beauty through the classics. Accordingly, the design process began with the first Hermes store in Paris, France.

We analyzed the architectural style of the Renaissance-era building where the first store, still operating in its original location, was established. The goal was to reinterpret its architectural essence from a contemporary perspective. Through this approach, we sought to reconnect with Renaissance values, which, in turn, link back to the architectural principles of ancient Greece and Rome. The planning process started with an analysis of the tripartite façade composition typical of Renaissance palazzos, incorporating these principles into the new building's façade.

To achieve an enduring sense of beauty, we employed geometry and proportion, which have long been regarded as absolute ideals. Depth was introduced to the façade to create a perspective-driven image, and an efficient grid system was applied. At the same time, we embraced transparency—one of the defining characteristics of modern architecture—to seamlessly integrate the façade with the interior space. Additionally, a modular façade system with simple forms was utilized to overcome the material limitations of classical architecture.

This proposal aimed to create a continuous architectural value by merging classical aesthetics with modern technology. Inside, a central staircase serves as a sculptural object, connecting the basement to the rooftop while visually linking the exterior and interior spaces.

The signature Hermes orange color was used to reinforce the staircase's centrality as an object within the space. Elsewhere, neutral materials were chosen to create a sense of unity in the narrow space and to act as a backdrop for the products. Furthermore, the same materials were extended to both interior and exterior areas, allowing the entrance and courtyard to be perceived as a continuous spatial experience.

The architecture is designed to appear simple at first glance while evoking a sense of timeless beauty ingrained within us. Through its repetitive simplicity, we aimed to convey a sense of craftsmanship and dedication, allowing the resonance between the luxury products and the architecture to emerge naturally.