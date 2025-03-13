Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Residential Architecture
  Cyprus
  Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 2 of 29Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 3 of 29Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 4 of 29Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 5 of 29Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Cyprus
  • Architects: ANASTASIOU MISSERI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  274
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Retief
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hyline, Rabel Aluminium Systems, Elinas Solomonides, IDS, Volcano Stores
  • Design Team: Stephanie Misseri
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Varnavas Varnava
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: InForm Electrical Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: CASE Consulting Engineers
  • Landscape Architecture: Eleni Georgiou
  • Country: Cyprus
Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 2 of 29
© James Retief

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on a narrow rectangular plot, within a new residential neighbourhood located on the outskirts of Nicosia. The surrounding buildings have adopted various architectural styles, appearances and sizes, laying the ground for the development of an independent language of architecture.

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© James Retief
Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 29 of 29
Floor Plan
Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 3 of 29
© James Retief

The house has been organized under a table-like structure which is placed towards the front of the plot, maximizing the size of the garden. The building is wrapped around by a concrete canopy, cast in-situ, protecting all openings from the sun and the rain while offering shelter to the exterior perimetric spaces.

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 10 of 29
© James Retief

A 4-metre canopy projects outwards towards the garden, creating a covered veranda that rests on a singular concrete cylindrical column giving a grand essence of scale and proportion to the exterior space.

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 4 of 29
© James Retief
Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 5 of 29
© James Retief

The internal layout of the house is divided into two zones — the west zone, where the bedrooms enjoy the evening summer breeze, and the east zone where the living areas enjoy views of the landscape through large openings.

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Interior Photography, Concrete
© James Retief

A 17-meter long exposed concrete wall runs along the entire length of the house, becoming a sculptural feature as well as providing privacy between the two zones of the house which are connected through only two openings.

Makries Mires Residence / Anastasiou Misseri - Image 27 of 29
© James Retief

Top #Tags