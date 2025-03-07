Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Greece
  • Architects: Urban Soul Project
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gerontidis, Inox design, Kiskinidis, Kotrogiannis Wooden Constructions, Meidanis, Passion Home, Tarkett, kalotaranis, natural greek fabrics
  • Partner In Charge: Maria Tsautari
  • Hotel Lead Architects: Dimitris Stefanidis, Artemis Papanikolaou, Maria Petsani
  • Hotel Design Team: Mary Vasilaki, Alexandros Pantelidis
  • Restaurants/ Retail Lead Architects: Ioanna Tzambazi, Margarita Vogiatzi, Christiana
  • Subcontractor: Giannis Liakopoulos - Paints/ Coatings, Outdoor Lighting, Staircases, Glass Panels, Air Conditioning, Partitions, Kitchen Furniture, Rails,
  • Artworks: Stratis Tavlaridis
  • Artwork/Light: Alexandra Tsoukala
  • Country: Greece
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

Text description provided by the architects. A place for making and baking pastries, a retail space, an eatery, and accommodation, all in the heart of Athens. Ergon Bakehouse is a multi-level hospitality project, unified by the enticing aroma of dough—a semiotic symbol of care. From the entrance to the rooms, the design by Urban Soul Project architects revolves around the life cycle of the dough and the ambiance of a traditional bakery. 

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 6 of 21
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 20 of 21
Ground Floor Plan - Restaurant I Bakery
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Dining room, Shelving
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

Ergon Bakehouse is a multi-level hospitality project in Athens that combines a bakery, a retail space, an eatery, and a hotel, all inspired by the art and process of baking. 

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 4 of 21
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

The architecture and design of Ergon Bakehouse: Ergon Bakehouse is located in a heritage building designed by Vassilis Tsagris in the early 20th century, and adapted by Urban Soul Project architects. The design preserves the original features of the building, such as the plaster decorations, the staircase, and the elevator, and adds elements that reflect the life cycle of the dough and the ambiance of a traditional bakery, such as firebrick, wall paneling, stainless steel counters, and linen fabrics. 

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan - Hotel Rooms
Floor Plan - Hotel Rooms
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 5 of 21
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier
Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Wood, Lighting
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

The 72H Artisanal Bakery: The 72H Artisanal Bakery is the core of Ergon Bakehouse, where bread and pastries are prepared and baked after resting for 72 hours. The bakery is led by head creative baker Nikos Chandolias and pastry chef Martin Kitan, who create innovative confections that blend tradition and modernity. The bakery's activities are visible to the guests, who can enjoy the products in the retail space, the baking area, or the 72H Lab. 

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

The hotel's concept and rooms: The hotel's concept offers a fresh take on metropolitan living, by combining the sensory pleasure of aromatic scents, the comfort of 29 well-appointed rooms, and the cultural and social connections through its public spaces. The rooms are spacious and feature a deep, recessed sofa called "onda", which serves as both an additional bed and a lounge area. The rooms are decorated with artwork by Stratis Tavlaridis and Nikos Handolias, inspired by the craft of baking. 

Ergon Bakehouse / Urban Soul Project - Image 19 of 21
© Mirto Iatropoulou / Mia Dorier

Project location

Address: Athens, Greece

Urban Soul Project
Hospitality Architecture, Commercial Architecture, Greece
Top #Tags