© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing, Sustainability
Indonesia
  • Architecture Team: Fillologus Iryono, Adhi Guna Dharma, Raditya Manggala Hutama, Krisnantara Putra, Muhammad Yusron Saputra
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Tea Room
  • Country: Indonesia
Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 2 of 16
© Tommaso Riva

Text description provided by the architects. The Fish Tail Tea Room is an integral part of Intaaya Retreat, a project designed and built by Pablo Luna Studio on the cliffs of Nusa Penida, Bali. Conceived as an architectural response to its surroundings, it integrates seamlessly with the landscape while prioritizing sustainability. Every design decision was made to minimize environmental impact—adapting the construction to the terrain and using locally sourced materials.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Tommaso Riva

Intaaya Retreat is self-sufficient in water, drawing from a deep well, incorporating rainwater collection, efficient water appliances, and low-irrigation landscaping. Waste Water Gardens, developed in collaboration with the Biosphere Foundation, treat wastewater for garden irrigation. A Sustainable Construction Plan was in place to prevent pollution, control erosion, and manage waste. A large portion of the project's electricity demand is met by photovoltaic solar panels.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Tommaso Riva

The Fish Tail Tea Room is designed for introspection and connection, embodying Intaaya Retreat's philosophy of creating serene spaces in harmony with nature. The structure is entirely built with Dendrocalamus asper bamboo, treated and crafted in Bali. The walls are composed of rammed earth, using limestone from the site, while the floors are finished with locally sourced lime. Overhead, the handwoven bamboo ceiling enhances the artisanal texture.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Tommaso Riva
Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Ground floor
Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Wood
© Tommaso Riva

The building's floor plan consists of a central oval with two semicircles. The longer sides of the oval shape the front and rear façades, opening to the landscape through large reclaimed wood windows from old Indonesian joglos. The central space, designed for tea ceremonies, meetings, meditation, and reflection, fosters openness and contemplation. Along the elliptical curve, the two semicircles house the bathrooms.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Exterior Photography
© Tommaso Riva

The roof morphology responds to the spatial arrangement. In the center, its elevation creates a sense of expansion, reinforced by the structure's verticality and ocean views. Toward the lateral sections, the roof subtly descends, transitioning to intimate spaces and intuitively defining the entryway.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 15 of 16
Section

Structurally, the Fish Tail Tea Room follows its oval floor plan through six King Post trusses. At both ends, where the semicircles are located, two support points—each with four bamboo columns—allow for the roof's extension. Curved purlins, formed by bamboo trios, establish the organic design flow.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 8 of 16
© Tommaso Riva

The interior design maintains a cohesive chromatic palette, reinforcing the relationship between space and materiality. The laminated bamboo doors, with an outer bamboo "bone" layer, add texture. Unlike other structures within Intaaya Retreat, the Fish Tail Tea Room was designed with greater enclosure, balancing seclusion and connection.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Tommaso Riva

This posed a challenge in thermal comfort, solved through passive design. The building faces south, slightly inclined east, optimizing ocean views while ensuring ventilation. Pivoting windows regulate airflow, while rammed earth walls and an insulated bamboo roof stabilize indoor temperatures.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 10 of 16
© Tommaso Riva

In essence, the Fish Tail Tea Room embodies craftsmanship, nature, and spatial experience. Every detail—from the bamboo framework to the woven ceiling—reflects a commitment to building by hand. Within Intaaya Retreat, it serves as a space where architecture bridges human presence and the natural world.

Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio - Image 11 of 16
© Tommaso Riva

Cite: "Fish Tail Tea Room / Pablo Luna Studio" 06 Mar 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027573/fish-tail-tea-room-pablo-luna-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

