Oku House / Freight Architects

© Derek Swalwell

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Singapore
  • Architects: Freight Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  620
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Derek Swalwell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Made & Make, Malford, Minotti, Rubik Material Laboratory
© Derek Swalwell

Text description provided by the architects. Oku is a spatial concept pertaining to the idea of "inwardness". The concept of oku is introduced to create a feeling of depth and dimensionality in a space. As one moves through a space, the viewer's attention is often drawn inward, heightening the sense of exploration and the need to search deeper.

The project started off by understanding the interest of the clients, their lifestyle, and their philosophy, which is greatly rooted in Japanese culture. As avid art collectors, their ceramics and pottery collections strongly embody the concept of wabi-sabi. The idea of wabi-sabi naturally becomes the central theme in selecting the finishes for the house, expressed through the materiality of the smoked bricks, concrete, and balau timber. These materials were deliberately selected to encourage the patina to grow over time, adding to the overall character of the house.

© Derek Swalwell
1st Storey Floor Plan
© Derek Swalwell
Delighted by the unusually deep and narrow site, it was endearing to learn about the client's fascination with living in a shophouse. Given the circumstances, the idea is to create a re-imagined shophouse where openings and circulation are weaved into the space to unfold the idea of "oku". Oku became a subconscious mental construct to design their house.

© Derek Swalwell
Mezzanine and 2nd Lower Storey Floor Plan
© Derek Swalwell
Elements of a shophouse typology are abstracted to its most basic form and recomposed into this house. The front of the house adapts the symmetry of the shophouse, where two leopard trees are nestled boldly on each corner, peering through the narrow front façade shielding the house from weather and providing privacy. Seemingly, the client's passion for landscape is also rooted in the design of the house, where planters are strategically planned along the circulation.

© Derek Swalwell
Section
© Derek Swalwell
Journeying into the house, one begins by meandering through the water lily garden and arriving at the entrance foyer, which is designed as a transitional space that serves as a threshold between the inside and outside. Upon entering the living room, an open courtyard is slowly revealed.

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell
The open courtyard eventually becomes the heart of the house, welcoming the sunlight and rain into the core of the abode. The trees, shrubs, and stepping stones are carefully planned in the courtyard to filter harsh rainfall. It also serves as an air well, allowing the house to achieve thermal comfort during the day, especially in the tropical climate of Singapore.

© Derek Swalwell
Cite: "Oku House / Freight Architects" 04 Mar 2025. ArchDaily.

